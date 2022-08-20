Will Zalatoris Withdraws From BMW Championship With Injury

Just one week after claiming his first PGA Tour victory, Will Zalatoris has been forced to bow out of the BMW Championship with an injury.

Will Zalatoris' weekend in Wilmington has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/RgHXsyaxKK — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 20, 2022

Zalatoris suffered a back injury in the third round of the BMW Championship. It is being held at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Del.

PGATOUR: Will Zalatoris has withdrawn in the third round @BMWChamps with a back injury. pic.twitter.com/F2cLSin610 — Triple Bogey Golf Club (@TripleBogeyGC) August 20, 2022

The 26-year-old’s weekend at the penultimate event on the PGA Tour schedule offers a stark contrast to the highs he experienced last week.

After several runner-up finishes, Zalatoris notched his first career Tour victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

Away from the links, the former Wake Forest golfer has gotten a lot of attention thanks to actor and comedian Adam Sandler. During the 2021 Masters — in which Zalatoris finished runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama — the Happy Gilmore star pointed out Zalatoris’ resemblance to his character’s caddy in the film.

Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud. pic.twitter.com/iwOEuMdR8W — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 11, 2021

Sandler also offered his congratulations upon the San Francisco native’s maiden victory last weekend.

Congrats Will! I’m happy for you! Happy’s happy for you! Enjoy it all! pic.twitter.com/mlfRY2oYmr — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 15, 2022

It remains to be seen if Zalatoris will make a speedy recovery. The Tour Championship happens next weekend at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club.

