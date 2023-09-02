Will The Padres’ Dismal Season Force Them To Trade One Of Their Stars?

Videos by OutKick

The San Diego Padres are running on fumes after a disastrous finish in August.

Needing to put together a winning streak to rescue their season, instead the Padres were swept in Milwaukee, then blew leads in back to back games in St. Louis. Cementing the team’s inauspicious records this season.

Returning home didn’t help either. Thursday night, the San Francisco Giants rode a poor defensive inning from San Diego to a 7-2 victory.

Not that they had much hope before, but the loss dropped the Padres’ postseason odds to just 0.5%. An unmitigated disaster for a team that spent $250 million and had an 85% chance to reach October before the year.

The Padres faced challenges off the field too during 2023. The Bally Sports bankruptcy led to the creation of a new, MLB-operated channel. And while the league hopes to make up much of the lost revenue, it’s unlikely they’ve fully replaced it.

As a result, executives around the league are reportedly starting to wonder if the poor results and financial problems could lead to a surprising sell off this offseason. With one of the team’s biggest stars potentially on his way out via trade.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 23: Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres runs the bases following a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning in game five of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres Could Trade Juan Soto This Winter

Bob Nightengale reported for USA Today that the Padres have significant problems that could force them to trade superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

“Several GMs are now predicting that the Padres have no choice but to trade outfielder Juan Soto after their horrific season, particularly having no TV deal and Soto seeking at least $500 million in free agency after the 2024 season,” Nightengale wrote.

That would be a dramatic about face for an organization that’s purposefully tried to outspend and outmaneuver the Los Angeles Dodgers. With diminishing returns.

Soto’s arrival during the 2022 season was viewed as one of the biggest moves in franchise history; adding one of the game’s best players for three playoff runs. And while the Padres did reach the NLCS in 2022, 2023 has seen them start 62-73 and elimination from division contention in early September.

The loss of revenue from the Bally Sports collapse could mean they take themselves out of the Soto free agency sweepstakes before they start. And if so, trading him before the season makes more sense than waiting until the end of July.

There’s much more to be gained in return for a full season as opposed to two months.

It still seems out of character for the modern Padres to trade star-caliber players. But money talks, and the Padres might be forced to turn towards the future instead of the present.