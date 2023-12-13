Will The ‘Florida Joker’ Make Millions Off GTA 6 Over Likeness Claim? No — Here’s Why

Videos by OutKick

Notorious Florida Man criminal Lawrence Sullivan believes his tattoed face is worth millions.

The viral sensation, who pops up seemingly once a year in the Miami Dade Corrections mugshot database for a variety of crimes, is absolutely furious over the new Grand Theft Auto game that features a character that sure bares a resemblance to Sullivan and it has the career criminal furious.

“GTA we got to talk,” Sullivan announced this week on TikTok. “If not, you got to give me like a mil or two.”

That would be a million or two, in case you’re not up on street slang.

‘Florida Joker’ Lawrence Sullivan mugshots (left & right); GTA 6s Florida Man / Rockstar Games

The character resemblance on GTA 6 is so glaring, according to Sullivan, that he’s saying you have to be “out of your goddamn nuggets” to not see what Rockstar Games is doing here.

“Florida Joker ain’t having that,” Sullivan continued. “Y’all took my likeness. Y’all took my life.”

“That’s me. That’s the person they got their inspiration from,” Sullivan adds. “That’s me.”

By Tuesday, Sullivan was fed up. He hadn’t heard from Rockstar Games officials and because of that, he raised his demands to $3 million. That’s right, he added a mil to his initial demand because he’s an impatient man. The Joker wants paid.

“You got three days…three days…before my lawyers go crazy on this case. This is not like the Lindsay Lohan case. I got hard evidence. HARD EVIDENCE,” Joker screams at his TikTok audience.

The Lohan case that Sullivan references is from 2014 when the actress sued Rockstar over the character Lacey Jones, who resembled Lohan, sounded and even was dressed like the famous celebrity. Her lawsuit was thrown out by the New York Supreme Court in 2016.

“Lohan alleges that defendants used a look-alike model to evoke Lohan’s persona and image,” the court ruled. “Further, Lohan argues that defendants purposefully used Lohan’s bikini, shoulder-length blonde hair, jewelry, cell phone, and ‘signature ‘peace sign’ pose’ in one image, and used Lohan’s likeness in another image by appropriating facial features, body type, physical appearance, hair, hat, sunglasses, jean shorts, and loose white top. Finally, Lohan argues that defendants used her portraits and voice impersonation in a character that is introduced to the player in a ‘side mission.'”

The Court added that the game “never referred to Lohan by name or used her actual name in the video game” and that because of this, the claims should be dismissed on grounds that the game “does not fall under the statutory definitions of ‘advertising’ or ‘trade.’

In other words, Sullivan has a losing case.

The Joker is toast here, but he just doesn’t want to admit the obvious — he’d be wasting his money on lawyers that could be used at the strip clubs or on cars and weapons.

It’s time for a pivot, Joker.

The play here is to save his money, hire a marketing team and go on tour as the Florida Joker. Sign autographs, take photos with the fans and if it’s a legitimate marketing team, he should be able to sign some sort of reality series.

Who wouldn’t want to see Florida Joker on Big Brother or Amazing Race?

While his litigation will go nowhere, it’s not hard to see why Sullivan is furious. GTA 6, according to the video game maker, is expected to generate “$8 billion in bookings” for 2025 and into 2026.