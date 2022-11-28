Will Smith Understands People Not Wanting To Watch New Movie

Will Smith is promoting his new film Emancipation, which hits theaters and Apple TV+ next month.

However, if you don’t want to see it because of that whole slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars thing, he gets it.

Smith talked about the incident on FOX 5’s Good Day D.C. when asked what he’d “tell people who say ‘I’m not ready’ or ‘it’s too soon'” to watch Smith again.

“I completely understand that if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” he said.

At least that’s what he said verbally. I wouldn’t be shocked if inside he was screaming about how ridiculous this is starting to get.

Smith said that he hoped his actions wouldn’t impact those who made the film.

“The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team,” Smith said.

He said he hopes that people focus on the story and not the time he slapped a comedian in the face.

“I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film.”

Smith also took a moment to pump the tires of the movie’s director Antoine Fuqua.

“Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his career,” he said.

Emancipation tells the story of a slave named Peter — played by Smith — who escapes from a Louisiana plantation.

The movie will hit theaters on December 2 and make its streaming debut on December 9 on Apple TV+.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle