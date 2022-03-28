Is Trump to Blame For Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock?

Is Donald Trump to blame for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars? Perhaps he is. Some people think so anyway.

Howard Stern, who thinks Trump created COVID, says Trump’s personality inspired Smith to hit someone.

“[Smith] opened hand with a lot of force, smacks him right in the mouth on TV,” Stern says. “Now the first thing I said to myself was, ‘What the fuck is going on, is this a bit?’ Because where is security? This is a live television event!

“Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith. This is how Trump gets away with shit,” Stern goes on. “Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands. At a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. Calm your fucking ass down.”

There you go. “Not one person came out” to stop Will Smith from smacking Chris Rock “because he’s Will Smith,” which explains why Trump “gets away with”…something.

Whatever code Stern is speaking, CNN understands it. CNN analyst Asha Rangappa, too, says Trump inspired Smith to slap another man on stage. Take a look:

So did like anyone walk out after that happened??? Or are we getting an independent psychological case study on how Trump got normalized? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 28, 2022

Rangappa used to work for the FBI. I thought that was worth noting as well.

You probably think Stern and CNN are deranged and very obsessed with the former president. And you’re right. They are. But blaming Trump for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock still seemed to be too much of a stretch, even for them. Apparently not.

It’s encouraging to see Stern and CNN stay on brand. They could have taken the easy way out by participating in the Smith vs. Rock debate. Not these guys. They keep their eyes focused on Donald Trump all the time, so that even incidents that take place far, far away from Trump and that make no reference to Trump whatsoever are still somehow Trump’s fault.

Perhaps that is why Rock hasn’t filed a police report against Smith. It’s Trump’s fault someone hit him in the face. Damn you, Donald Trump.

I will say, I’m a bit disappointed no one has yet blamed white supremacy for the assault at the Oscars. Don’t let generic white people off the hook for Smith vs. Rock, please.