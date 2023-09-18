Clemson Star Caught In Heated Argument With Assistant Coach

Videos by OutKick

Clemson running back Will Shipley appeared to be very angry during the team’s win against FAU over the weekend.

The Tigers smashed FAU 48-14, and the team’s star RB finished with just 38 yards on 10 carries. His slow start to his junior season continued as he now has only 225 rushing yards on 36 carries through 12 games and no rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley and C.J. Spiller got into a heated argument during the team’s win over FAU. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tensions boiled over Saturday, and Shipley was picked up on the broadcast in a yelling match with assistant and former NFL player C.J. Spiller.

Whatever was being said, it didn’t appear the two were complimenting each other in a friendly conversation.

You can check out the incredibly heated exchange below.

Here’s the broadcast clip of that moment. FWIW, Shipley was up and engaged with helmet on not too long after this and was in on Clemson’s last drive of the half (another @Sam_Neumann_ h/t) https://t.co/fL6DEkmlRM pic.twitter.com/5Zl86fzg5t — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) September 17, 2023

Will Shipley gets in tense exchange with C.J. Spiller during FAU game.

The good news for Clemson fans is it appears the situation isn’t serious, and is already behind Shipley and Spiller.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the media after the game it was “Just some competitive juices right there from two great competitors. They resolved that very quickly.”

No long term bad blood, which is good for the program and fans of the Tigers.

Dabo Swinney says he spoke with C.J. Spiller with his spat with Will Shipley during the FAU game: "Just some competitive juices right there from two great competitors. They resolved that very quickly." — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 17, 2023

Football is a passionate sport. People get fired up, tensions flare and it’s not rare to see people start yelling at each other.

As long as it’s not a consistent issue, then there’s really nothing to worry about. That seems to be the case here. Clemson crushed FAU and emotions ran high between Spiller and the team’s star RB.

No need to overreact, even if it appeared to be unbelievably intense. Clemson is 2-1 with Florida State up next. The Tigers need to be focused and Will Shipley will need to have a huge game to avoid falling to 2-2.