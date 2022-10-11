Will Shaq Become New Owner Of The Spurs?

Shaquille O’Neal continues to stir up speculation that he wants to become an NBA team owner.

The 4x NBA Champion, 15x All-Star and NBA Hall of Famer, told CNN over the weekend that he “wants to go home,” when pressed about ownership rumors.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” Shaq told CNN’s Becky Anderson on Sunday. “It’d probably be disrespectful to say it, but I would like to go back home. I’ll leave that to the viewers to figure out [what it means]. I would like to go back home.”

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 2: Kobe Bryant #8 and Shaquille O’Neal #34 of the Los Angeles Lakers watch the game against the Washington Wizards on April 2, 2002 at the MCI Center in Washington, DC (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

SHAQ ENDS SPECULATION ON THE SUNS

“Home” could mean another of things for the big man.

Initially many thought Shaq was interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns, where he played from 2007-2009. Suns owner Robert Sarver announced he would be selling the team after being suspended and fined $10 million after inappropriate racist and sexual comments.

However, Shaq ended any speculation on that when speaking on his “The Big Podcast with Shaq.” With Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and others reportedly interested in taking control of the Suns, O’Neal said he’s bowing out before even getting started. “Jeff said he wants it, and a couple of other heavy hitters said they want it. I’m not even going to put my name in the bucket on this one. I’m not,” O’Neal said.

Mood tonight in Studio J 🤠 pic.twitter.com/t9be8WvZWL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 16, 2022

GET YOUR COWBOY HAT ON

So where is Shaq implying?

It could be San Antonio.

Shaq went to high school in San Antonio, Texas.

Adding to the intrigue is that the team’s current chairman and controlling owner is Julianna Hawn Holt, who is finalizing a divorce with the team’s previous controlling owner and ex-husband Peter Holt. That would divide the Holt’s primary ownership along with their son Peter J. Holt.

An unclear ownership position and a damn near fan revolt when the younger Holt said he wanted to split more playing time for the team between San Antonio and Mexico City, is a perfect lead way for the 7’1″ superstar to come in and take control of things, such as he did in his playing days.

The former player turned current NBA on TNT analyst also played in Orlando, Los Angeles, Miami, Cleveland and Boston. However, none of those teams are likely to be giving up ownership any time soon.