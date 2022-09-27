Mississippi State’s Will Rogers Is Raising Thousands Of Dollars For Charity Through NIL Deal

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers entered into an NIL partnership before the season that is paying off massively for the ‘Make-A-Wish’ foundation in his home state.

Coming into the season, Brandon, Miss., native Will Rogers struck an NIL deal with Simmons Erosion Control to raise money by throwing touchdown passes. Now, just four games into the season, the charity is seeing the contributions fly in like the Mike Leach ‘Air Raid’ attack.

After throwing an impressive 36 touchdowns in 2021, Rogers is on pace for more this season. He has 16 through four games. At $1,000 per touchdown pledged by Simmons Erosion Control, Rogers has raised $16,000 for the Make-A-Wish group in Mississippi.

Rogers has worked with the Make-A-Wish organization in the past. The quarterback was sold on the project from the start.

It Just Means More For Will Rogers

While appearing at an event before the season, Rogers told WAPT that he’s excited to use his NIL opportunity for the right reasons, referencing one of the SEC’s promotional slogans.

“It just means more. You hear that saying and you really feel it doing things like this,” he said. “You know it’s not just about Name, Image and Likeness, it goes way beyond that. For me to be able to come out here … it means everything.

“I think in the day and era of college football everybody just wants the camera on them, all the attention on them, NIL just made that 10 times more for everybody,” Rogers added. “It’s easy to get attention and things like that, but a lot of it is for the wrong reasons. So I think if I can meet people like this and be able to experience the friendships and everything like that, it just means so much more.”

Rogers is already doing his part to raise money for a fantastic cause. The Bulldogs face Texas A&M this Saturday.