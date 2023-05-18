Will Levis’ Girlfriend, Gia Duddy, Denies She’s A Gold Digger…Which Is Good, Because He’s Only Getting Second Round Money

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis’ girlfriend Gia Duddy wants everyone to know she’s not dating the Titans QB for his money.

Levis was drafted early in the second round by the Tennessee Titans, and while he’s been making a positive first impression, it still remains unclear when he’ll come close to sniffing the field.

After all, QBs with a 1.87:1 TD-INT ratio in two years as a college starter don’t exactly jump to the NFL and light it up. There could be some serious growing pains.

Will Levis was drafted in the second round by the Tennessee Titans. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, while Levis deals with that, his girlfriend had to deal with the claim she’s a gold digger. She sarcastically responded to someone making the claim on TikTok.

“I didn’t want to come out and say, like, I’m a gold digger, but I’m really happy you guys are intuitive and you can understand that,” Duddy sarcastically clapped back.

It’s a good thing Gia Duddy isn’t a gold digger because Will Levis doesn’t have generational money….yet.

Christian Watson, the second pick of the second round last year, signed a four-year deal worth $9.24 million with $6.72 million guaranteed.

That’s roughly what Levis will get. After Uncle Sam, his agent and anyone else on the payroll gets their cut, Levis will net just a few million dollars at most.

If he only plays through the guaranteed cash, he could be looking at right around $3.5 million spread out over several years. I hate to break it to everyone, that’s not generational money. Not even close.

Is it a lot of money that you can definitely set yourself up for a long time? Without a doubt, but you can blow through $3.5 million with just a few bad decisions.

So, if Gia Duddy is a gold digger, which is clearly not the case, she’s pretty damn awful. You don’t just need first round money to be set for life.

You need top 10 money. Preferably, top five money or you need a massive second contract. Will Levis has none of that. He has a contract that will likely gross him less than $7 million.

Then the government will feast, his agent gets a cut and he’ll be left with enough to set himself up with a nice house and some solid investments. He definitely won’t have nearly enough to be a baller. Hell, he won’t even have enough to comfortably fly first class to Las Vegas.

Now, could Will Levis eventually get himself a big bag? Without a doubt, but as of right now, he definitely doesn’t have the cash necessary for a gold digger to dig her teeth into.