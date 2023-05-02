Videos by OutKick

Will Levis is no longer a college football quarterback. He is an NFL quarterback.

Levis was drafted No. 33 overall by the Titans, two picks into the second round, after a tough-to-watch slide out of the first round. Although it was an undeniably disappointing day in the moment, it may have been a blessing in disguise that he ended up in Tennessee on Day 2.

Regardless of how things play out long term, Levis had his lifelong dream come true by hearing his name called. And even though he has yet to take the field on the NFL level, he is already pushing for change across the league — and the sport.

Will Levis is anti-turf.

Levis joined George Kittle, David Bakhtiari, sports performance specialist Jeremy Holt, and fellow rookie Bryan Bresee to discuss the ongoing debate between turf and grass. All five panelists partnered with The Players’ Tribune and Pennington Lawn to make the case for less artificial playing surfaces.

As I start my pro football career, I think about the guys who came before me and have championed a safer way to play football. Excited to join the next generation in advocating for teams to play on grass. @pennington and @playerstribune #PenningtonPartnerpic.twitter.com/e58nmgJQaD — Will Levis (@will_levis) April 30, 2023

Kittle has long been outspoken in favor of natural grass. The numbers support his claim that devastating knee/leg injuries are more likely to occur on turf.

He, and countless other NFL players have also said that artificial turf is significantly harder on the body than grass. In the end, though, owners typically move forward with artificial turf field because they are easier to maintain.

Levis’ new home is the perfect example.

The Titans have historically played on natural grass. However, the organization is switching to turf beginning this season, and will keep that same surface at their new stadium starting in 2027.

There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our players. We’ve had a lot of issues (with the grass at Nissan Stadium) after a certain part of the season. It’s hard to grow grass. It gets slick. We put new turf down, we try and put new sod down and it’s slick, you see guys slipping. Those are real things that I’ve witnessed over my time here. Our grass surface is not on the level of some of the other grass surfaces (across the NFL). At the beginning of the year, summer, training camp, early season, I can see it being very consistent. But as the season wears on, and the weather changes, there is a noticeable difference in performance of the field. — Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel

Levis would prefer that not to be the case. He believes that players should get what they want when it comes to their health and safety, which would be grass fields.

Levis is no stranger to artificial turf, he played on the surface while in Lexington, but he would prefer not to continue that trend. That won’t happen in Music City.