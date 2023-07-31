Will Levis Impresses At Tennessee Titans Training Camp As He Tries To Work Way Up Depth Chart

Videos by OutKick

The biggest first round slide of anyone in this year’s NFL Draft belonged to Will Levis. He attended the draft in Kansas City, believing a team would select him in the first round. But none did. The Tennessee Titans took him with the second pick in the second round.

Most NFL teams apparently were not enamored with Levis, as three quarterbacks were taken in the first four picks. Yet Levis fell to #33.

And it seems like Levis hasn’t been overly impressive since joining Tennessee, either. Early reports out of OTAs indicated that second-year signal-caller Malik Willis — who the team benched after just three starts in favor of journeyman Josh Dobbs — was well ahead of Levis.

Will Levis had a strong day at Tennessee Titans training camp on Monday as he tries to beat out Malik Willis for backup QB duties. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

While Bryce Young is the official starter in Carolina, CJ Stroud appears on his way to QB1 in Houston and Anthony Richardson battles with Gardner Minshew for the top spot in Indianapolis, Levis is fighting just to earn backup duties during training camp.

Ryan Tannehill is expected to start for the team in Week 1 in New Orleans, the question is who serves as second-string.

Levis needs to perform well in training camp and during the preseason. And, according to those around the team, he did so on Monday.

Will Levis opens #Titans 7-on-7 period with 3 consecutive touchdown passes. Each from 20+ yards in tight windows.



Have a day. — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) July 31, 2023

Will Levis with some good ball placement at #Titans training camp. pic.twitter.com/P9Xpjxg6mN — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 31, 2023

By far Will Levis’ best day at #Titans camp: counted 5 TD passes in 7v7 and 11v11 red zone work — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 31, 2023

However, he continues to operate behind Willis.

#Titans worked the red zone today. Will Levis and Malik Willis alternated snaps at times but Levis was still primarily third. Showed off quick release in tighter space and had good day. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) July 31, 2023

Will Levis, Mike Vrabel address Tennessee Titans backup quarterback battle during training camp

After practice, he spoke to the media.

“I still carry myself the same way, like I would as if I was the starter,” Levis said. “It’s kind of similar to my position at Penn State. When you’re the backup, there’s a certain way of going about yourself to still be a leader but not step on the toes of the guy that’s got the job, and that’s Ryan obviously.”

#Titans QB Will Levis on how he operates as the 3rd string guy looking to climb the depth chart ladder pic.twitter.com/aY7wOP76n3 — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) July 31, 2023

Levis is certainly saying all the right things, but it can’t be easy to see others in his draft class so quickly move up their teams depth charts.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the competition between Levis and Willis.

“I think it’s been great,” Vrabel said. “I think they all push each other and you see them getting excited for each other and they’re allowed to do that and still compete to try to win the competition.”

Mike Vrabel on the competition between Malik Willis and Will Levis pic.twitter.com/BvnLzobr0U — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) July 31, 2023

Competition is definitely good and it might actually help Levis’ development. There are countless examples of guys who got thrown into the fire too early. Look no further than Zach Wilson. He probably would have loved to get a season under his belt behind a solid veteran.

That’s not to say that Young, Stroud or Richardson can’t succeed right away. They certainly can. But there’s a lot of pressure on all three of them. Especially as Top 5 picks.

For Levis, though, he doesn’t have that same weight on his shoulders. And Ryan Tannehill can serve as a strong mentor for him.

It might not feel the best right now, but in the long-term, Will Levis is still in a good spot.