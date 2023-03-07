Videos by OutKick

Will Ferrell really wanted Pacers players to drink his beer before their game against the 76ers on Monday, but didn’t have any takers. He had to drink the beer himself instead. Oh well!

Ferrell, who is currently filming a road trip style documentary, stopped in Indiana this weekend. He was chilling in a Walmart parking lot in Beech Grove on Sunday night.

ELF IN INDY: Movie star and comedian Will Ferrell has been making his way around Indy. Check out this video from a viewer. Ferrell was in the Beech Grove Walmart parking lot last night filming a documentary. Now, he's sitting courtside at the Pacers game tonight! @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/WSfNr6Z3gM — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) March 7, 2023

He and his production crew took the short drive over to Indianapolis on Monday. The 55-year-old comedian pulled up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse and caught his first Pacers game.

Will Ferrell is in the house for his first Pacers game.🙌 pic.twitter.com/u9Q2L52Beq — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 6, 2023

Prior to tipoff, Ferrell took the court and showed the front office why he deserves to be pulled out of the stands and inserted into the starting lineup. He has range like Tyrese Haliburton!

Will Ferrell showing off his range at @GainbridgeFH!🤯 pic.twitter.com/FdJLeJUQBr — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 6, 2023

Not long after getting his shots up, Ferrell went back into the locker room to get his mind right before the big game. The only difference between him and the players, other than physique and talent, was that he was crushing a beer. The players were not, even when coerced to do so.

Ferrell asked Aaron Nesmith if he wanted a sip because he was inactive Monday. The young forward respectfully declined.

Will Ferrell just wants someone to take a sip of his beer.😂



"Aaron, you're not playing. You want some beer?" pic.twitter.com/8NKSK1U7k4 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

Once game time rolled around, Ferrell was tasked with “getting the crowd Revved Up.” The new tradition, which began back in November, involves driving an Indy car onto the court and revving the engine. Get it? Revved up?

Ferrell got in the car and rolled his way onto the court with a little help from one of the most legendary rappers of all-time. 50 Cent was also in the house!

Will Ferrell and 50 Cent are in the house for #Pacers-Sixers tonight! pic.twitter.com/1hZYYx1iAT — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) March 7, 2023

50 Cent’s liquor company is one of the official sponsors for the Pacers during the 2022-23 season so him being there was pure coincidence. Even Ferrell was surprised!