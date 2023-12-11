Will Ferrell Gets A Pair Of ‘Anchorman’ Inspired Shoes In One-On-One Interview With Complex

Videos by OutKick

Will Ferrell is known for his roles in “Anchorman,” “Daddy’s Home,” and “Elf.” But I bet you didn’t know he’s also an avid sneakerhead.

Ferrell recently visited the Complex’s Joe La Puma at a sneaker shop called “Flight Club” in Los Angeles. During the interview, he talked about how his love for shoes developed as a kid during the beginning of the sneaker era.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Will Ferrell and Mattias Paulin Ferrell attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena on Will Ferrell (left, sitting with his son Matthais) has a passion for shoes that goes back to his early childhood. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

“Even as a little kid, we didn’t have a ton of money growing up,” he said. “You get your new pair of shoes to start the school year off. I tried to keep my shoes looking pristine for as long as possible.”

Fast forward to his high school years at University High School in Irvine, CA, when the Air Jordans became all the rage. However, Ferrell chose to wear kicks from a different manufacturer because of his physique.

“I always wore Adidas because I have a very narrow, skinny foot,” the actor said. “My foot smoked cigarettes, that’s how European it was.”

Will Ferrell Got A Unique Gift At The End Of The Interview

Eventually, Ferrell sported some Jordans for his basketball team. But let’s just say that they didn’t propel him to the same level of greatness as the NBA’s GOAT.

“Wearing a pair of Jordans I averaged 1.2 points a game,” Ferrell stated. “But I was captain of our team. I was 6th man, a lot of hustle, rebounding. All the intangibles that don’t show on the box score.”

The interview concluded with La Puma offering the actor a pair of Ron Burgundy-inspired Nike Dunk Low Pro SBs (gosh, that’s a mouthful). In addition to being wowed by their appearance, Ferrell noted the unique aroma of his shoes.

“Smells like Scotch, and men’s cologne,” he said.

However, the one problem with the shoes was they were far too small. Ferrell wears size 15 shoes, while the Burgundy’s (that seems easier to say) were only 11.5s.

No matter, because Ferrell saw this as a business opportunity.

“I can’t wait to sell these on the open market,” he said.

I highly recommend you watch the full video here. It is 12 minutes long, but like his magnum opus “Megamind,” it’s worth every second.