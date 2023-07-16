Will Dodgers Injury Problems Lead To Active Trade Deadline?

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at the top of the National League West.

Through the first two months of the season, that seemed like a foregone conclusion. The Dodgers jumped out to a 27-15 start, led by a fearsome offense and typically solid starting pitching.

But as the calendar flipped to June, the Arizona Diamondbacks kicked into high gear, thanks in part to All-Star Corbin Carroll and a young, energetic offense.

Yet with a hot stretch heading into the All-Star break and a dominant win over the New York Mets, the Dodgers took sole possession of first place. Again.

For an organization that’s won nine of the past ten NL West division titles, it’s a familiar spot.

But not all that glitters is gold.

The Dodgers also found out this week that their ace, Clayton Kershaw, would miss more time with injury than previously anticipated.

Kershaw’s been his typically excellent self this season, with a 2.55 ERA and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine innings. And now he’s out with what’s described as a shoulder injury. Never a good sign for a pitcher.

Apr 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws in the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kershaw Just The Start Of Dodgers’ Injury Problems

The Kershaw injury is bad enough, but the team’s problems are far more extensive.

Dustin May earlier this season appeared to be making the next step as another quality starter. But surgery will keep him out until the middle of next season.

Walker Buehler, another elite Dodgers pitcher, is still recovering from Tommy John with a September return possible, but unlikely.

Even younger starters like Ryan Pepiot have dealt with injuries. And that’s before getting to the bullpen.

Daniel Hudson returned from one injury only to land back on the 60-day IL after just a few appearances. Blake Treinen hasn’t pitched all season. Brusdar Graterol had an arm-related scare, but has seemingly recovered without missing time.

So the million dollar question in mid-July is: what do the Dodgers do at the trade deadline?

Will Andrew Friedman Pay Inflated Trade Deadline Prices?

The Dodgers have historically been aggressive at the deadline, and this season their path to a division title is much tighter than in years past.

Yet during the 2022 offseason, President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman explained he prefers not to acquire talent in July, considering the inflated cost.

But the injuries mean he may not have a choice.

If Shohei Ohtani is made available by the Angels, he’d be an obvious target. David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates could be an appealing bullpen option. Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox is a near-certainty to leave the south side.

But with big spending teams like the Yankees, Padres, Red Sox and others also needing to bring in help, the Dodgers have an uphill battle to avoid trading top prospects.

The Kershaw injury put the Dodgers in a bind, making a thin rotation even thinner.

They likely can’t stand pat and hope for the best, but they also don’t want to jeopardize future rosters for short term rentals.

It seems unlikely they’d be willing to part with major talent. Unless it’s for Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers are widely seen as favorites to sign him in free agency.

READ: THERE’S ALREADY A FAVORITE FOR SHOHEI OHTANI IN FREE AGENCY

Getting the first chance to sign him would almost certainly be worth parting with nearly any prospect they have.

The next few weeks will help determine the favorites in October. And no team may be more impacted by the deadline than the Los Angeles Dodgers.