Former Raider Will Compton Loses It On Travel Company For Messing Up His Vacation To Italy

Nothing is more frustrating than when travel plans get screwed up. That very thing happened to 9-year NFL vet Will Compton, and he was more than ready to give the folks at Expedia a piece of his mind

Make sure you pop those headphones in if you go to watch this in public. Compton didn’t hold back on the language front.

Emergency press conference in the pantry regarding our trip to Italy that got flipped upside down@Expedia @ExpediaHelp pic.twitter.com/MlGsJ8Z9jS — Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 29, 2023

Compton — who hosts the podcast Bussin’ With The Boys for Barstool Sports — explained that he and his wife had booked a pricey, two-week trip to Italy only to show up at the airport two hours before their flight to learn there was an issue.

That issue was that neither airline they’d be flying had records of them buying tickets

“We were just apparently f–king lost in the cloud,” Compton said, per The New York Post. “They had no clue. We were showing them the receipts, we were showing them the email… we’re in f–king hell immediately.”

Compton Was Fired Up (Understandably So)

Compton — who last played in the NFL in 2021 — praised the folks at American Airlines for their customer service but said that after four hours at the airport, he returned home to spend four more hours on the phone with Expedia.

He said the company offered to pay the difference if he and his wife rebooked.

“As far as what I think you guys should do, I think the entire f–king trip should be taken care of,” Compton said. “The entire travel should be taken care of. Not the up-charge. We’re paying the same f–king price for you guys blowing up a lot of s–t.”

The former linebacker who had stops in Washington, Tennesee, and Oakland/Las Vegas wasn’t mad enough to refrain from jokingly ending the video like the villain from an ’80s action movie.

“I would f–king love to hear from you guys,” Compton told the folks at Expedia. “Or, I have to make you an enemy for the rest of my f–king life and I will have to figure out a way to eliminate you and your offspring so that way there is no successor in the future.

“I don’t want to do that, but I will do what I must. You have 24 hours to respond.”

