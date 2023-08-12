Will Cain Supporting Charity To Help Maui Wildfire Victims

Videos by OutKick

FOX News and OutKick contributor Will Cain is asking for any help you can give as he is supporting a charity to help out the victims of the devastating wildfires across Maui and Hawaii.

During an appearance while hosting Fox & Friends Saturday morning, Cain expressed how urgency is of the upmost important as many residents need the money now as they are simply trying to survive.

At least 80 people have died so far with hundreds still missing as residents slowly begin to make their way back to see what remains of their homes and neighborhoods – if anything at all.

I’ve never really done this before, but I’m asking for your help.

pic.twitter.com/LRgtPXd7wU — Will Cain (@willcain) August 12, 2023

THE MAUI PEOPLE NEED YOUR HELP NOW

Cain is supporting and is directly involved in the “Help The People Of Maui” GoFundMe effort that was setup by the family of the late Hawaiian self-help author Wayne Dyer.

The Will Cain Podcast Host went on to explain how he has deep ties to the Hawaiian islands with his mother and step-father still residing there. He called Hawaii his “second home” and shared stories of visiting it every summer. He most recently was there just two weeks ago before the fires started.

100% of all donations will be given directly to non-profits as well as the people of Lahaina County and Maui who need it to rebuild their lives and homes. The GoFundMe stresses that the money will be used “to help the community in their immediate needs of shelter, food, medical, and materials.” It also asks for anyone affected by the wildfires to reach out to the page’s administrator’s so they can help and provide the funds directly to those suffering.

My family, the family of Wayne Dyer, and several other families have partnered to help the people of Lahaina and West Maui. We would appreciate your support.https://t.co/nirfuAWPFX — Will Cain (@willcain) August 11, 2023

The Hawaii wildfires have been nothing short of devastating – destroying centuries of towns and landmarks – including the famed Maui Banyan Tree which was completely scorched by the fire earlier this week.

The Dyer and Barnes Family Foundations have committed to matching up to $50,000 of all donations. For more information on how you can help, please visit: Help The People Of Maui and continue to follow Will Cain on his social media pages for continued updates.

