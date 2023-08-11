Floyd Mayweather Is Helping Out Maui, Hawaii Fire Victims In Big Way

Videos by OutKick

Floyd Mayweather is taking the fight to the Maui wildfires.

The legendary boxer who holds a career record of 50-0, has personally helped hundreds of families get to safety as the devastating Maui wildfires continue to engulf one of the world’s most beautiful and iconic islands.

TMZ Sports reports that Mayweather personally paid for at least 68 families to be flown from Maui to Honolulu to escape the raging wildfires. He’s also been providing people with food, water and assisting in their search for places to stay.

Lhaina and Maui wildfires continue to burn as many are either trapped or trying to escape the island. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

MAYWEATHER OFFERING HAWAIIANS HIS SUPPORT

Mayweather’s been working and coordinating with local hotels and shelters the past few weeks to help displaced residents that aren’t able to leave the island. In addition, he is partnering with H&M to bring clothes and shoes to those who had to flee literally within minutes of their houses becoming engulfed in flames.

The Maui, Hawaii situation has been nothing short of heartbreaking. As of current writing, the death toll has reached at least 55 people. Hundreds are still missing. There have been stories of people having to dive into the Pacific Ocean and swim to other parts of the island because the fire had blocked all points of escape. Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green has likened the situation to “a bomb going off,” as drone footage shows houses completely gone. One photo that’s been going around social media shows the historic and massive Lahaina banyan tree – one of the oldest in the world – completely scorched.

Maui’s historic banyan tree has been ruined. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

TMZ says that Mayweather’s camp acknowledged that he has been helping but refuses to give a statement. He doesn’t want any publicity or notoriety for what he’s doing, he just wants to try and help people out.