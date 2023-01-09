Will Cain Sees One Team Running Away With Tonight’s College Football National Championship

Fox News’ Will Cain will be amongst the millions watching TCU and Georgia square off this evening. And though oddsmakers have listed Georgia as nearly a two-touchdown favorite, Cain doesn’t anticipate the matchup being even that close.

He likes the Bulldogs to boat race the Horned Frogs.

“I don’t think TCU’s going to keep it within two touchdowns,” said Cain during The Will Cain Podcast. “I think Georgia’s gonna win and I think Georgia’s gonna win going away.”

Cain anticipates 13-1 TCU having a great game plan and competing early. But he ultimately feels as though Georgia’s talent is too much to overcome and will aide the Bulldogs in claiming back-to-back national championships.

“The problem with Georgia is, there just won’t be that many weaknesses (for TCU to exploit),” added Cain. “You can scheme to someone’s faults, but what if they’re almost faultless?”

Georgia enters the game 14-0 and would be the first team to win consecutive titles since Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide did so in 2011 and 2012.

Will Cain Envisions Early Championship Hope From TCU

Despite being of the opinion that Georgia wins and wins big, Cain still anticipates fight from the Horned Frogs.

“It will be, in moments, hope-inspiring for TCU,” Cain told his listeners. “But ultimately, that wave of talent that is Georgia, will run away.

“I’m taking Georgia and I would give away the two touchdowns. Georgia big for the national championship.”

DraftKings sportsbook currently lists Georgia as 12.5 point favorites.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 pm EST.

