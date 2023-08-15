Will Cain Helps Raise More Than $1 Million For Maui Wildfire Relief

Videos by OutKick

Fox News host Will Cain has helped raise over $1 million in wildfire relief for Maui, Hawaii.

The disaster in Maui hits home to Cain. He and his family visit Maui at least once a year. He owns property there. His mother is there.

Cain traveled to Maui this week, where he is assisting in the community and providing live coverage for Fox News.

He appeared live from Maui on America’s Newsroom Tuesday morning, questioning leadership’s lack of response to the disaster:

“That’s the story I’m finding is a lot of disappointment in official leadership. A lot of disappointment in politicians. A lot of inspiration in people, in community, and Americans.

Will Cain reporting from Maui on Fox News.

Specifically, Joe Biden went four days without acknowledging the Maui fires. Instead, he sought a tan on the beach.

“I will say this: Why are we capable of sending billions to Ukraine — And I’m not here to politicize or talk to you whether or not that’s a should or shouldn’t — I’m just saying, I know that we are sending billions to Ukraine. And the response to Maui is, ‘No comment.’ Explain that to me! This is the United States of America,” Cain adds.

On a more positive note, Cain continued to promote the GoFundMePage titled, “Help the People of Lahaina and West Maui.”

“I want to be a part of the solution in this community, as well,” Cain said.

“So, my friends and I, family, long time people, have put up a GoFundMe, It’s ‘Help The People of Maui.’ And, I promise you, your help is arriving and I’m going to make sure this gets to the people of West Maui.”

The current total sits at $1,070,630, with a goal of $1,250,000.

You can donate now by clicking this link.

Will Cain provided the following posts and photos from Maui:

To be clear, there have been MANY amazing citizen journalists and local news like @MauiNOW is great. But when you attempt to control information you sow the seed of conspiracy theory. You know a resource that’s missing in Maui: information. — Will Cain (@willcain) August 15, 2023

I’ll ensure this gets to the people. Appreciate your help.https://t.co/xF7aIIcf4f — Will Cain (@willcain) August 15, 2023

This is a disgrace. Seriously. No comment? Can’t think of one? Embarrassment.

pic.twitter.com/owAwBNUeIS — Will Cain (@willcain) August 15, 2023

And inspirationally, they have stepped up. I just hung with two 29-year-old girls who’ve organized an airlift to the West Side. It’s stunning. Planes and helicopters landing all day to bring supplies better than the government. — Will Cain (@willcain) August 15, 2023

Feels like I’ve been traveling for 24 hours but I’m back in Maui. I want to share some of the people and stories with you from Lahaina.



I met Pastor Kawi Keahi if Kings Chapel in Lahaina three weeks ago when he baptized my sons in the Pacific. Three weeks later his church (you… — Will Cain (@willcain) August 14, 2023

OutKick and Fox News share common ownership.