Wild TNF Graphic Puts The Unlikely Journey Of Tyson Bagent Into Perspective

By all accounts, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent should not be in the NFL.

Coming out of college, he was quite the quarterback for DII Shepherds University. Bagent holds the following passing records for the school:

Most completions in a career: 1,400

Most pass attempts in a career: 2,040

Most passing yards in a career: 17,034

Most touchdown passes in a career: 159

Most games with 300+ passing yards in a single season: 11 (2021)

Most games with 300+ passing yards in a career: 32

Most passing yards in a single season: 5,000 (2021)

Impressive numbers, for sure. However, DII football is a far cry from the NFL, which is why he went undrafted in April of 2023. Scouts ranked him the 14th-highest quarterback prospect at the NFL Combine, which didn’t help either.

Fast forward just seven months later, and all of that became irrelevant. Bagent is the best storyline from an otherwise dismal Bears team. And despite starting just four games this year, Bagent already has more wins than former first-round pick Justin Fields.

Tyson Bagent has more wins than Justin Fields this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/RzF71n9uBE — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 10, 2023

This Tyson Bagent Graphic On TNF Is Almost Too Crazy To Believe

But that’s not even the craziest statistic that puts Bagent’s season into perspective.

As I mentioned, Bagent is hardly removed from his days at the DII level. On the Thursday Night Football broadcast, the producers displayed a graphic of the last 10 opponents Bagent has faced.

Here’s a screenshot of the list from a tweet by PFF. The list is utterly mind-boggling.

I can’t imagine a more drastic change in the quality of opponents than that. Some of these names sound made up. Like seriously, how can there actually be a school called the “Colorado School of Mines?” And how do they have a football team? Does their team practice in mines? I have so many questions.

But something I don’t question is how amazing it is that Bagent got this far. The kid obviously worked his tail off and is living a dream not many get to experience.

That’s incredible, even if Chicago’s season is less so.