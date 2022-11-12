WILD First-Half Ending In Oklahoma-West Virginia Includes Extra Point Returned For Two Points

College football is really just the best. You never know what you’re going to see on any given Saturday. The ending of the first half between Oklahoma and West Virginia represents that idea to a T.

In a game with an over/under set at 68.5 points, fans were expecting a shootout in Morgantown. But, with just over two minutes left in the half, Oklahoma held a 3-0 advantage and had the ball on their own 4-yard line. It seemed like a three-point half was inevitable.

But that’s when all hell broke loose. Following a couple of nice runs by Eric Gray to get the Sooners out from the shadow of their own goal post, OU decided to dial up the deep ball. Dillon Gabriel hit Marvin Mims Jr. for a 67-yard completion down to the WVU 12-yard line. On the very next play, Gray finished what he started and plunged in for the score. 10-0 Oklahoma.

That TD was set up by this Dillon Gabriel to Marvin Mims Jr 67 yard connection! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/p4sBY6EOPZ — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 12, 2022

But we were nowhere done with the craziness. West Virginia had a 42-yard kick return on the ensuing kickoff, setting them up on their own 47-yard line. Three plays later — one pass and two runs by quarterback Garrett Greene — the Mountaineers had their first points of the day.

West Virginia's on the board! Garrett Greene 5 yard TD run! pic.twitter.com/U2Xz1byxfy — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 12, 2022

OK, now they just need to kick the extra point and the teams would likely head to halftime with Oklahoma leading 10-7. But things didn’t go to plan.

Oh my God! West Virginia’s snapper dropped the ball (it’s raining), the kicker got CRACKED and Oklahoma scooped it up & returned it for 2 points! 😂 https://t.co/3Lk4N0RKe7 pic.twitter.com/GsT4ZE5AcD — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 12, 2022

Whoops! West Virginia botches extra point snap and Oklahoma returns it for two points.

OK, then! A game that had a total of three points scored in the first 28+ minutes saw 15 points scored in the final minute and change. Two touchdowns, a successful extra point, an unsuccessful extra point, a two-point return, and 157 offensive yards gained in the final two minutes.

That’s why we love college football!