Wife Burns Her Christmas Gift Because Her Dumb Husband Hid It In The Oven 3 Weeks Early

Guys, we’re not this big of morons.

If you’re hiding Christmas gifts in the oven three weeks before Christmas, your wife should be ashamed of marrying your dumbass. Let’s go to TikTok where Kassi posted a video last week of what she says are her burnt pajamas that were supposed to be a Christmas gift that her husband was (ALLEGEDLY) hiding in the oven until Santa came down the chimney.

Kassi claims she fired up her oven only to learn her husband was hiding her Christmas present pajamas in the oven three weeks before the big holiday. / TikTok

Is this a clout-chasing scam TikTok video or is this the real deal? Is her husband this big of a moron?

Those are two legitimate questions here. Do these people not use their oven to bake between early December and Christmas?

Phil, the (ALLEGEDLY) dumb husband, hopped into the comments on this video to say that he was about to rectify the situation by exchanging the well-done pajamas for a new pair. “For the record, I hid them then was away the next day so I forgot to tell her about them,” he explained. “They did let me exchange them, luckily.”

Hey Phil, shut up. You sound like a complete moron and the more you talk the more I can tell you’re the beta in the relationship.

Quick-hitter analysis:

Phil is one of these TikTok dads who’s been told the play the role of the idiot by his wife for TikTok likes. The wife is desperate to go viral on TikTok at the expense of her husband and her little daughter who stars in a bunch of the videos. A real man wouldn’t be shopping for his wife in early December. A real man, if he did happen to buy something, would hide it in his work truck or in his garage where his wife wouldn’t be snooping around like near a man’s gas-powered mower or his table saw. I hate Phil. Phil doesn’t want to be starring in TikTok videos making him look like an idiot, but his wife has gone viral a few times thanks to Phil, so if he wants to have sex, he has to play this role and it’s disgusting. Or Phil can say ‘no’ which will trigger her to divorce his ass and leave him on the hook for 17 years of child support. The more I think of it, Phil deserves to lose half of his 401k and the house in the eventual divorce when the dopamine of going viral on TikTok wears off and life slaps both of these fools upside the face.

I repeat, hide the Christmas gifts near the table saws, the shovels, the circular saws, the hatchet, the ax, the extension cords, or up in the attic where your wife refuses to go.

Don’t be Phil.

And don’t marry a woman who thinks she needs to turn your life into a social media stream.

Or do and forgo sex when you tell her you’re worn out by the act.

Your call.