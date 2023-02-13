Why Was Roger Goodell Hugging Chris Jones Like They’re Dating & Did He Tell Jones, ‘I Don’t Care How You Hit The Quarterback?”

Videos by OutKick

Roger Goodell’s behavior with Chris Jones after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl was something you’d see out of an Instagram model reacting to her baby daddy winning a title. Even super annoying Brittany Mahomes wasn’t as cringy as the NFL commissioner as he shared an embrace with the Chiefs defensive lineman.

What the hell was this, Roger?

And as if this wasn’t cringy enough, many NFL truthers are saying they hear Goodell telling Jones, “I don’t care how you hit the quarterback.”

Roger Goodell was acting like an SEC girlfriend hugging her SEC quarterback boyfriend after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII. / Twitter / Fox Sports

Now, I don’t need a lawsuit brought against me by a guy making somewhere around $64 million a year.

*Disclaimer for the lawyers: I’m not saying what Roger said. I’m just saying what others are saying they hear.

Take a listen to the footage and you make the call.

All love for Commissioner Goodell and @StoneColdJones 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ScoUgvdRMK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

If Roger really did say, “I don’t care how you hit the quarterback,” what does that mean exactly? Does Roger tell that to all stud defensive linemen? Only linemen he likes?

If I’m hearing this audio correctly, it needs to be explained by the commissioner. He needs to tell fans what he meant by it and he also needs to answer why he’s acting like he’s some Instagram jersey chaser. I’ve watched hundreds of videos from the Super Bowl and I’ve yet to come across a video of a Chiefs wife or girlfriend who’s about to wrap her legs around her man and act like they’re 18 and about to bone after prom.

Answer for THIS Goodell.

Chris Jones swooped up Roger Goodell like you would your significant other when you reunite after a year straight overseas fighting a war.

pic.twitter.com/Dpzq64BcPR — Nathan Tikonoff (@TikTikBoom_) February 13, 2023

look at the way Roger Goodell is looking at Chris Jones bro lmfao, no way the Chiefs were losing pic.twitter.com/JWJnKjGi6c — 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨☯︎𝐧 🦬 (@17For6) February 13, 2023

Human beings have eyes. The @NFL isn’t even fooling anyone anymore. Goodell hugging Chris Jones like a proud father. It’s all nauseating, https://t.co/a4YQR3LOnA — JDWHODEY13 (@JDWhoDey13) February 13, 2023

Chris Jones' reaction after Roger Goodell just gave career-long protection says it all. #FireGoodell https://t.co/DootaGUf79 — Mister Crash (@SteelersCrash) February 13, 2023

Should also add that Goodell should explain his line "I don't care how you hit the quarterback". Just plain strange and not a good look at all https://t.co/dLjacgfaqb — Bengals UK (@WhoDey_UK) February 13, 2023

“I don’t care how you hit the quarterback.” Has Goodell ever done this with any other team? Not a good look for the league. @nflcommish @NFLPA https://t.co/JeIaQIXXRD — Cam Downs (@C_Downs11) February 13, 2023

"I don't care how you hit the quarterback"



-Roger Goodell to Kansas City Chiefs defensive player Chris Jones after the game.



And Jones' response is to laugh with glee after receiving career long protection from the Commissioner. — Mister Crash (@SteelersCrash) February 13, 2023