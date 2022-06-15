Why Are TV People Afraid To Criticize Deshaun Watson?

Dan Dakich doesn’t understand why everyone is so afraid and unwilling to discuss and ask questions when it comes to Cleveland browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Why are they so unwilling to say, ‘Look, I don’t know what the hell the deal is, but this guy’s obviously got some issues. Why the hell is he on an NFL field?'” Dan said.

“You can go through this whole thing. You can go through you can go to Twitter and you can tweet Deshaun Watson and you’re not going to read a damn thing from any columnists anywhere about this Deshaun Watson being a bad guy and he should not be on the field. I’ve looked.”

