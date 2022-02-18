‘Who Else Do They Have?’ Clay Travis Thinks Hillary Will Represent Dems In 2024

Videos by OutKick

“I think they’re going to toss Hillary out there, and I think she’s going to get destroyed.”

Those were the words of OutKick founder Clay Travis, who appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight late Thursday evening to discuss potential Democrat candidates in the 2024 presidential election.

Travis’ thinking is logical and shouldn’t exactly thrill the Democrat Party. As OutKick reported earlier this week, not even Democrats want President Joe Biden to run for reelection, opening a spot for a new (old) candidate in the ’24 race.

“I think it’s a sign for how bad things are for Democrats right now, Tucker, that Hillary really might be their best option in 2024,” Travis told host Tucker Carlson.

“She’s gonna get crushed, but she might be their best option.”

Tonight’s @TuckerCarlson hit on Hillary Clinton wanting to run in 2024 and whether she can win the Democratic party’s oppression Olympics and be the nominee: pic.twitter.com/A86Aq8HWcQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 18, 2022

It didn’t take Travis long to point out just how dire the pending situation looks for the blue party: “You’ve got Joe Biden, who would be 82 years old, and he’s almost incapable of speech now. I can’t imagine in three years how he’s even going to be on the campaign trail.”

“You’ve got Kamala Harris, who maybe is the least popular politician in the history of the world, which is saying something,” added Travis. “You’ve got Mayor Pete (Buttigieg), who I think is still on paternity leave… Who else do they have?”

“I think Hillary’s going to be the choice.”

The 2024 election can’t come fast enough — unless you’re in a blue state.

