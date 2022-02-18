‘Who Else Do They Have?’ Clay Travis Thinks Hillary Will Represent Dems In 2024

Videos by OutKick
“I think they’re going to toss Hillary out there, and I think she’s going to get destroyed.”
Those were the words of OutKick founder Clay Travis, who appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight late Thursday evening to discuss potential Democrat candidates in the 2024 presidential election.
Travis’ thinking is logical and shouldn’t exactly thrill the Democrat Party. As OutKick reported earlier this week, not even Democrats want President Joe Biden to run for reelection, opening a spot for a new (old) candidate in the ’24 race.
“I think it’s a sign for how bad things are for Democrats right now, Tucker, that Hillary really might be their best option in 2024,” Travis told host Tucker Carlson.
“She’s gonna get crushed, but she might be their best option.”
Tonight’s @TuckerCarlson hit on Hillary Clinton wanting to run in 2024 and whether she can win the Democratic party’s oppression Olympics and be the nominee: pic.twitter.com/A86Aq8HWcQ
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 18, 2022
It didn’t take Travis long to point out just how dire the pending situation looks for the blue party: “You’ve got Joe Biden, who would be 82 years old, and he’s almost incapable of speech now. I can’t imagine in three years how he’s even going to be on the campaign trail.”
“You’ve got Kamala Harris, who maybe is the least popular politician in the history of the world, which is saying something,” added Travis. “You’ve got Mayor Pete (Buttigieg), who I think is still on paternity leave… Who else do they have?”
“I think Hillary’s going to be the choice.”
The 2024 election can’t come fast enough — unless you’re in a blue state.
Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
I think they know something we don’t know, which is the fix is in. Trump wasn’t supposed to win in 2016. They thought Hillary had it in the bag and did not cheat enough. They will not make that mistake again. There were magically 10 million more votes from the 2016 election to the 2020 election. Im ltthere were actually more votes cast than actual registered voters. They’ll do the same thing in 2024. That pos Vos in Wisconsin is fighting to have more drop boxes than they had in 2020. And he is “republican” . There is one reason fir drop boxes and that is to cheat. Nothing else. It’s how the stole all the swing states. Zuckerburg bought and paid for scumbags like Vos to fill up their state with drop boxes so ballot harvesters could fill them up in the middle of the night line they were caught on camera doing in Georgia. The dems know they can not win elections anymore without cheating. We need to get rid of scumbags like Vos in Wisconsin, Rafensburger in Georgia, Hobbs in Arizona ect. ect. They make the cheating possible, they must go.
LOL bring er on