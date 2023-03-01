White Student, Known As ‘Mayo King,’ Sues Historically Black College Over Racial Discrimination

Videos by OutKick

A white student is suing Howard University for racial discrimination. He alleged the school created a “hostile education environment” before expelling him in September 2022 for harassment.

Now, Michael Newman, the plaintiff, seeks $2 million in damages for “pain, suffering, emotional anguish and damage to his reputation.”

The lawsuit claims the student suffered from “depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts” as a result of “public ostracism, vilification and humiliation” during his time on campus.

Fox News Digital provided further details:

Following discussions of Newman’s purported racial insensitivity, students learned of a tweet from Newman’s private Twitter account that included a picture of a slave baring his badly scarred back with the caption, “But we don’t know what he did before the picture was taken,” according to the lawsuit. Newman claimed the tweet was mocking commentators who “attempt to explain away videos of police brutality by claiming the victim must have committed wrongdoing before the video started.” He alleged that students responded with references to his race, gender, sexual preference, age and personal appearance.

Problems between Newman and the university began during Covid, when classes shifted to remote learning.

“After a symposium featuring an African American speaker in the run-up to the 2020 election, Newman said he posted on a professor’s forum page asking if further dialogue could be had on “whether: (1) black voters didn’t question turning to government for solutions, and (2) reliably voting for the same party every election disincentivized both parties from responding to the needs of the black communities,” the Fox report adds.

“Some students responded negatively to Newman’s post and reached out to school administrators, prompting Newman’s removal from one of his group chats for the class, according to the allegations.”

Newman described himself as “disenfranchised,” likening his status to a black student at a primarily white university.

The compartment drew pushback from his counterparts.

Newman repeatedly apologized for offending anyone, according to the lawsuit. He stressed he was seeking to “learn, not just law, but to learn the thoughts and experiences of people of color.”

Washington DC, Howard University campus sign. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“Mayo King”

However, his apology did not suffice. He says the racial hostility heightened from there. Black students began to call him the “Mayo King” for his whiteness.

Sounds like the Anti-White Bishop who calls whites “mayonnaise-dripping demons.”

Next, law school dean Danielle Holley secretly recorded a Zoom meeting during which she called for Newman to transfer to another school, accusing him of racially harassing classmates.

The Mayo King was doing the racial harassing, said the dean.

During a digital town hall attended by 300 participants to discuss controversies surrounding Newman, Holley allegedly characterized Newman’s letters as “disturbing in every sense of the word,” according to the suit. She allegedly blocked him from using several functions to try to speak up in his defense, even disabling the chat function and turning off his camera. Holley and Newman wound up filing simultaneous complaints, with Holley accusing Newman of “continual harassment of member [sic] of the Howard Law community, and disturbance of the learning environment at the School of Law.” At the same time, Newman claimed Holley had perpetuated “threats,” “discrimination” and a “hostile academic environment.” Fox News Digital.

That is when Howard University expelled Newman.

The suit states that Reggie McGahee, global head of diversity recruiting, informed Newman he had become the most hated student McGahee had seen during his tenure at the university.

Mayo King vs. Howard

Frank Tramble, vice president and chief communications officer for Howard University, said that while he could not comment “substantively” due to pending litigation, the university “is prepared to vigorously defend itself in this lawsuit as the claims provide a one-sided and self-serving narrative of the events leading to the end of the student’s enrollment at the University.”

Newman and his lawyers now seek to prove the school broke its contract with Newman by expelling an attendee on a scholarship.

The attorneys representing Newman filed the suit in federal court.

