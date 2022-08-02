White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Caught Sleeping on the Job!

C’mon man!
Sleepy Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was caught dozing off in the first inning of Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, setting off social media and White Sox fans already to the gills with La Russa’s sub-par season.
The 77-year-old manager began slipping into a siesta but quickly fluttered his eyes as he felt the dreamy jerk from inside the dugout.
La Russa slept on his opponents: losing the first game of the three-game series against KC, 2-1, and breaking even for the year at 51-51 with the loss. The Royals’ Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez hit solo home runs to help KC edge Chicago.
The White Sox sit third in the AL Central and will need to wake up in the second half of the season to catch up with Minnesota Twins currently atop the division. Chicago sits only three games behind the lead.
