Chicago White Sox Fans Engage In Extended Brawl As Security Fails To Get Involved For Several Minutes

The Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles in exciting fashion Saturday afternoon. Oscar Colas singled to right in the bottom of the 10th to deliver a walk-off win as Seby Zavala crossed the plate.

But that was arguably the second-most exciting event to take place at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday. White Sox fans — men and women — exchanged some vicious blows in a fan brawl in the stands.

I am not lying either LOL pic.twitter.com/68CnT9VZPD — 💎 (@HakunaMoncada__) April 15, 2023

Multi-fight happening right after “knuck if you buck” played at the White Sox VS Orioles game in Chicago 🤣 WORLDSTAAAAAAR pic.twitter.com/v7b9nbL7wA — JESS 🏹❣️ (@JessicaMarie_) April 15, 2023

The fight eventually seems to resolve itself as no security seems to show up. One lone White Sox stadium employee shows up near the end, but clearly she wasn’t equipped to get involved.

It appears the female fans got the most rowdy. One woman got thrown over a row of seats, but she popped right up to get back into the fracas.

Several women can be seen throwing some big hooks and really getting after it.

White Sox fan brawl begs larger question about beer sales

This is not a great advertisement for those extended beer sales that some teams are experimenting with.

Though, it’s worth noting the White Sox policy has not changed. They do not allow alcohol sales after the seventh inning.

Members of the Chicago White Sox celebrate after Oscar Colás hits a walkoff single in the tenth inning during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Still, this doesn’t feel like middle-of-the-afternoon-sober-behavior. Maybe it is. But I would feel better if it weren’t.

Getting drunk at a baseball game in the middle of the day is an American tradition. But if you think it’s a good idea to exchange blows with strangers in a crowded stadium, that’s a problem.

If you arrive at that decision sober, that’s an even bigger problem.