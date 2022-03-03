Videos by OutKick

Where is Dr. Fauci? After two years of leadoff hitting on Meet the Press, the guy has seemingly disappeared.

There had been a growing list of theories on Fauci’s whereabouts, including the Wuhan lab where COVID probably originated. Naturally, everyone wants to know where he has been. And luckily, SubStack writer Jordan Schachtel found the answer.

It turns out that Fauci vanished soon after a polling article warned Democrats that Americans are fed up with COVID hysteria and it might cost them the 2022 midterms.

Here’s the memo.

Here’s an internal memo from a Democrat polling firm that’s circulating through their party as they attempt to shift away from two years of arbitrary and capricious mandates, lockdowns, and closures. “Declare victory over COVID and move on.” I refuse to allow them to do so. pic.twitter.com/ut2V2fJdRR — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) February 25, 2022

So they benched Fauci after two years of his service. Now, you can find Fauci only on local television and YouTube shows with very small followings.

“He recently appeared on an online streaming show called “Woke AF” (As F**K), in which he expressed his disdain for the unvaccinated,” Schachtel writes.

Dr. Fauci joined #WokeAF to discuss our shifting plans around #COVID19 and how we move forward. Take a 🎧 https://t.co/nzOvGPC7Aj pic.twitter.com/H0ktMTQ0mm — Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) March 3, 2022

On a TV channel in DC, Fauci warned Americans that they ought to continue to live in fear.

“I don’t think people should get the impression that we’re saying that this is all over,” Fauci said. “We’re going to be dealing with SARS-CoV-2 for quite a while.”

Here in DC – the mask mandate was lifted this week. More places are seeing pandemic restrictions relaxing. But will it last? Today I asked Dr. Fauci about what we can expect for life moving forward. pic.twitter.com/dxSTkb4Bxd — Samantha Manning (@SamManningNews) March 2, 2022

He next joined Nexstar in DC to ask for money:

Here in DC – the mask mandate was lifted this week. More places are seeing pandemic restrictions relaxing. But will it last? Today I asked Dr. Fauci about what we can expect for life moving forward. pic.twitter.com/dxSTkb4Bxd — Samantha Manning (@SamManningNews) March 2, 2022

Finally, Schachtel found that Fauci recently appeared on a comedy show to answer questions about COVID. How funny was he? You be the judge:

And there you have it. That’s where Fauci has been.

So can the lifelong bureaucrat eventually make a comeback by proving to those at the top that he’s still useful? Let’s hope not.