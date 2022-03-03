in Media News, Politics

Where is Dr. Fauci?

Where is Dr. Fauci? After two years of leadoff hitting on Meet the Press, the guy has seemingly disappeared.

There had been a growing list of theories on Fauci’s whereabouts, including the Wuhan lab where COVID probably originated. Naturally, everyone wants to know where he has been. And luckily, SubStack writer Jordan Schachtel found the answer.

It turns out that Fauci vanished soon after a polling article warned Democrats that Americans are fed up with COVID hysteria and it might cost them the 2022 midterms.

Here’s the memo.

So they benched Fauci after two years of his service. Now, you can find Fauci only on local television and YouTube shows with very small followings.

“He recently appeared on an online streaming show called “Woke AF” (As F**K), in which he expressed his disdain for the unvaccinated,” Schachtel writes.

On a TV channel in DC, Fauci warned Americans that they ought to continue to live in fear.

“I don’t think people should get the impression that we’re saying that this is all over,” Fauci said. “We’re going to be dealing with SARS-CoV-2 for quite a while.”

He next joined Nexstar in DC to ask for money:

Finally, Schachtel found that Fauci recently appeared on a comedy show to answer questions about COVID. How funny was he? You be the judge:

And there you have it. That’s where Fauci has been.

So can the lifelong bureaucrat eventually make a comeback by proving to those at the top that he’s still useful? Let’s hope not.

