What’s It Like To Be Coached By Titans’ Legend Eddie George? ‘It Ain’t Fun’

Tennessee State head coach and Titans’ legend Eddie George played at running back in the NFL for nine seasons and set records the entire way.

George was the first-round draft selection of the then-Houston Oilers, after winning the Heisman in 1995, and won the NFL Rookie of the Year award in 1996.

He was the Oilers/Titans’ starting tailback through 2003, never missing a start, and made the Pro Bowl four consecutive years (1997–2000).

George assisted the Titans to a championship appearance in Super Bowl XXXIV.

What is it like to be coached by George? Just ask Tennessee State running back Devon Starling:

“It ain’t fun, let’s day that,” Starling said. “There’s a lot of dummy hits, ball protection … him expecting greatness out of everybody …”

Tennessee State RB Devon Starling Speaks On What It’s Like To Be Coached By Football Legend Eddie George. #MediaDay

(🎥: @DevonStarling3 @EddieGeorge2727 @TSUTigersFB @OVCSports ) pic.twitter.com/uoWQLR1P1b — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) July 19, 2022

Starling said George expects the same from everyone — no matter the position.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.