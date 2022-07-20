What Is Clark Lea’s Roadmap For Vandy’s Success?

Vanderbilt head football coach Clark Lea talked to the OutKick 360 crew on Day 2 of SEC Media Days about what his program needs to do to succeed.

He emphasized the desire for sustained, incremental growth that “over time, will lead to a team that become a force in our conference.”

Here’s everything the head coach had to say:

