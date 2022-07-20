What Is Clark Lea’s Roadmap For Vandy’s Success?

Vanderbilt head football coach Clark Lea talked to the OutKick 360 crew on Day 2 of SEC Media Days about what his program needs to do to succeed.

He emphasized the desire for sustained, incremental growth that “over time, will lead to a team that become a force in our conference.”

VANDERBILT DESTINED TO BE THE ‘BEST PROGRAM IN THE COUNTRY?’

Here’s everything the head coach had to say:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.

SEC MEDIA DAYS CENTRAL

2022 SEC Media DaysClark Leacollege footballOutKick 360SECSEC footballSEC Media DaysVanderbilt CommodoresVanderbilt football

Written by OutKick Flash

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here