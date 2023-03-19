WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 Opening Betting Odds

Videos by OutKick

Perhaps the most unique event on the PGA Tour calendar tees Thursday, March 23rd at the Austin Country Club in Texas: 2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The field of 64 is set. pic.twitter.com/s4Gxz9ItDC — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 17, 2023

It’s the final year of the WGC-Dell Match Play but the PGA Tour rose the stakes by making it an “elevated event”. The Match Play will have a $20 million prize pool with the winner bringing home $3.6 million.

Reigning Match Play champ and Native Texan Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title. Jon Rahm hopes to reclaim his spot as World No. 1 after Scheffler won THE PLAYERS Championship 2023 earlier this month.

After removing the ineligible LIV Tour golfers, the remaining 62 golfers in the bracket are in the top-77 of the Official World Golf Ranking. This includes previous Match Play champs Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Kevin Kisner.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 Top-10 Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET

The betting odds for the top-10 golfers in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 Top-20 Odds

The betting odds for the top-20 golfers in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Austin Country Club course preview

Austin Country Club is a Par 71 Pete Dye-designed track that plays to 7,108 yards. The course has four Par 3, three Par 5 and 11 Par 4 holes with Bermuda grass greens.

Per DataGolf.com, the three most comparable courses to the Austin Country Club are Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage, Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, and Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.

This time next week. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EN4kBs1dzK — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 15, 2023

A lot of my preparation of the Austin Country Club will be looking at how golfers play on Pete Dye courses, and total Strokes Gained (SG) and SG: Tee-To-Green at courses less than 7,200 yards.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format

The 64-golfer field is split into 16 four-golfer groups, which are randomly selected from four different seeded pools. Seeds 1-16 are one pool, then seeds 17-32 are the 2nd, followed by seeds 33-48 and the final pool are the remaining golfers.

The Walter Hagen Cup after the finals match between Scottie Scheffler and Kevin Kisner on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Those 16 groups compete in round robin matchups from Wednesday-Friday. One winner from each group will advance to a tournament-style 16-golfer knockout stage scheduled Saturday-Sunday.

The Match Play semifinals are Sunday morning with the finals set for the afternoon that same day. In total, the final four of this event will play seven rounds of golf.

