We’ve Got A Mixed-Up Spanish Grand Prix Grid (But, Yes, Max Verstappen Is Still On Pole)

The Spanish Grand Prix should be interesting (which isn’t always a guarantee), thanks to a mixed-up grid with some drivers starting way out of position.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, championship leader Max Verstappen guided his Red Bull RB19 to pole position for the third straight race. However, what is surprising is that this is the first time Verstappen has ever been on pole in Spain, despite having one the Grand Prix twice.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz joins Verstappen on the front row, while McLaren’s Lando Norris (practically out of nowhere, although that team is improving in a hurry) qualified P3.

But enough with those dudes. The interesting stuff happened down the order.

The first major shock of qualifying came in Q1, when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was knocked out after only qualifying P19. Considering we now know that Ferrari was capable of front-row pace (those upgrades seem to be pretty good), that’s a shock

However, it was clear something was amiss. Leclerc seemed to be having trouble with the rear of the car. After the session he told a reporter that he was sure there was something wrong with his SF-23.

“The car was… I think there’s something wrong,” Leclerc said. “We will check the car tongith, but I will be very surprised if the car was fine.”

Leclerc said he struggled with the car’s balance through the left-hand corners. Even stranger, he was pleased with the carn in FP3, but between then and qualiging something happened.

But wait, there were more surprises.

Mereces’ George Russell and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will both start outside the top 10 following disappointing Q2 performances. (Getty Images)

Russell and Perez Had A Rough Qualifying Session In Spain

Q2 saw exits from both Mercedes’ George Russell and — even more shockingly — Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Let’s start with Russell, who was already not having a great qualifying session when he bumped into his teammate Lewis Hamilton going into Turn 1.

Contact between Russell and Hamilton during the final stages of Q2! #SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/JgQJmXphe5 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 3, 2023

Russell will have to settle for a P12 start tomorrow, while Hamilton starts up in P5.

As for Perez, he had an off during one of his flying laps that completely tanked the rest of his Q2.

Sergio Perez is in the gravel but should have time for another go#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3UWY4uYgjQ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 3, 2023

He did have time for another go, but wasn’t able to improve enough to get into the top 10.

Meanshilw there were some other surprises. Aston Martin had a bit of an off weekend with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso qualifying P6 and P9 respectively. Although, if that’s an off weekend, they’re having a hell of a year.

Alpine had a solid day with both drivers getting in the top 10 and Pierre Gasly wualifying on the second row in P4. However, he was given a six-place grid penalty for a pair of incidents in which he impeded other drivers during the session.

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg looked fast on Saturday and qualified a respectable P8 for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

