Fans have pretty much quit on “Westworld.”

When the first season of the sci-fi/western premiered on HBO back in 2016, it quickly took the entertainment world by storm.

Many people – myself included – view the first season of the series as one of the best seasons of TV ever made.

It was original, unique, fresh, dark, sinister, gritty and a ton of fun. It was a blast that kept fans guessing.

“Westworld” hit with huge ratings decline. (Credit: HBO)

By the end of season three, the narrative surrounding the show shifted in a dramatic way. Fans felt betrayed by the direction of the show. Despite hitting the reset button with season four, the ratings are in a horrific nosedive.

The show went from getting a couple million viewers an episode to getting a few hundred thousand on the HBO broadcast!

Have fans given up on “Westworld”? (Credit: HBO)

The season one finale garnered 2.2 million viewers and the July 17 episode of season four had 312,000 viewers on HBO. That’s more than an 85% dip in viewership.

That’s a shocking decline. Granted, it’s worth noting the streaming numbers aren’t known, but I can promise HBO Max viewership isn’t high enough to save the sinking ship.

Westworld's absolutely abysmal cratering in the ratings wasn't completely surprising but it's still pretty shocking how steep it is pic.twitter.com/HfDFHtcFc0 — Sage Hyden / Just Write (@sagehyden) July 24, 2022

It goes to show that when you pivot from what fans love, they stop watching. The ratings were already down in season three, but the numbers have hit an embarrassing new low with season four.

Leaving the park at the end of season two seems to have killed the show, and recovering might not be an option.

It’s truly a damn shame because season four has been awesome, and as I already stated, the first season is iconic.

“Westworld” ratings take a huge dive in season four. (Credit: HBO)

However, it looks like “Westworld” is quickly trending towards becoming a cautionary tale of what happens when you switch things up in a way fans don’t find acceptable.

What a disappointing situation for a show that once upon a time had unlimited potential.

“Westworld” ratings crater. (Credit: HBO)

I will continue to watch because I still enjoy it, but it’s clear the vast majority of “Westworld” fans have given up.