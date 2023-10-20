Western Kentucky Unveils Seven Position-Specific Helmet Designs For Game Against Liberty

Videos by OutKick

Western Kentucky University announced they’re getting creative with their helmet design for their next football game. Like, really creative.

The Conference USA squad posted a video showcasing their outside-the-box logo choices for their game against the Liberty Flames on Tuesday. Each of the seven position groups will have a decal of team mascot “Big Red” in a pose that corresponds to their position group.

Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed and several other players helped demonstrate the motion Big Red will act out on their helmet.

What's better than one Big Red?



Seven. pic.twitter.com/BM2UXFlRNo — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) October 20, 2023

Western Kentucky followed up by posting pictures of what each logo will look like.

Western Kentucky’s Helmet Design Not The Only Thing They Have Going For Them Against Liberty

It looks like Oregon has a serious challenger for the top spot for most creative helmets in college football. Well, maybe not, but the Hilltoppers’ idea is still great!

I’m personally a big fan of the DBs helmet design, indicated by the “incomplete” motion players at this position are known for. The linebacker stance is also surprisingly on point, with the hands on knees and arm sweatband being the clues.

Western Kentucky heads into next week’s matchup sitting a 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA play. Despite being significant underdogs to the undefeated Flames, Western Kentucky figures to be an intimidating opponent.

Thanks to the exceptional play of Reed and his receivers, the Hilltoppers boast the best passing attack in the conference. Western Kentucky racks up 282.4 passing yards per game, which could pose problems for Liberty. The Flames barely beat 2-5 Middle Tennessee, 42-35, and let up 332 passing yards in the process.

With that kind of a matchup, the Hilltoppers could snap that unbeaten streak. If they can pull off the upset, they’ll do so with the most stylish helmets in the country.