Westbrook Sounds Off At Exit Meeting, Questions Former HC Frank Vogel

Russell Westbrook has one more season as a Laker if he’s not traded this offseason. But before he had a chance to opt-in, he sounded off on former head coach Frank Vogel. He also explains how LeBron and Anthony Davis didn’t embrace his style of play in LA.

His problem was that Russ played dismal basketball late in games and didn’t want to lose his job playing you, bud. This isn’t rocket science.

Russell Westbrook on Frank Vogel: “I’m not sure what his issue was with me.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/WQ80CxGclH — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 11, 2022

Fit wise, Russ was brought in to take pressure off LeBron James by providing ball handling skills that could help create open shots without relying on one man to facilitate. Russ was eventually seen as an unreliable offensive option that couldn’t stop turning the ball over, so the team dialed back his role. LeBron took over the offense per usual, then Westbrook was stuck with his limited skillset to operate as a floor spacer. Standing in the corner to offer space to LeBron and Anthony Davis was never going to work — let’s be honest. But what was most shocking was that Westbrook came clean that James and Davis didn’t “let Russ be Russ.” He could’ve said nothing yet decided to go more vocal this afternoon. “Yeah, but that wasn’t true. Let’s be honest,” Westbrook said when asked if the two co-stars let him be himself.

When @DanWoikeSports mentions that LeBron and AD said many times throughout the year, "Let Russ be Russ," Russell Westbrook immediately responds: "Yeah, but that wasn't true. Let's be honest." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) April 11, 2022

A fair question, at this point, would be ‘why Russ thinks allowing him to be “Russ” would be beneficial to the Laker’s title chances?’ The Lakers won an NBA championship in 2020 without Russ while Westbrook hasn’t participated in a finals game since 2012 when he was bested by James’ Miami Heat. It was clear from the very beginning that Russ was brought to the Lakers to be himself until the team realized how little positive impact that responsibility had on winning. The Lakers and their players, of course, only care about winning and their personal brands so allowing Russ to be comfortable at the expense of contention was never going to happen.

Westbrook was then asked if he dreamt to be a Laker — he claimed it was never a dream of his to be a Laker or even an NBA player because he never imagined any of this was possible. A little strange to see a man go from MVP and title aspirations to being shocked he made a roster, no?