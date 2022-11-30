West Virginia Reportedly Makes Decision On Neal Brown’s Fate

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown’s career in Morgantown is expected to continue.

The Mountaineers are nearing a deal to hire Wren Baker as AD, and it’s believed Brown will be retained, according to Ross Dellenger.

Why might WVU be hesitant to fire Brown? If he’s cut loose the program owes him a buyout of $16.7 million, according to 247Sports.

It’s hard to imagine the Mountaineers can afford that kind of buyout right now given the fact the Big 12 isn’t exactly a rich conference.

Neal Brown not expected to be fired. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Neal Brown hasn’t had the success many expected.

When Neal Brown took over the Mountaineers, expectations were very high that he could inject some energy back into the program following Dana Holgorsen leaving.

However, that definitely hasn’t happened. In fact, the program has taken a huge step back from where it was just a few years ago. Over the past four years, Brown has gone 22-25 and his only bowl win was the Liberty Bowl after the 2022 season.

Will West Virginia keep Neal Brown? (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

West Virginia fans expect a lot more than what they’ve gotten from Neal. To make matters worse, JT Daniels transferred to the Mountaineers ahead of the season, and the team still went 5-7.

There’s simply no defense for the kind of play fans have seen unfold on the field.

Neal Brown has been very disappointing at West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Neal Brown better get it figured out ahead of next season because it’s highly-unlikely he survives at WVU through another bad season.