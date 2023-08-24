West Virginia Unveils Epic ‘Country Roads’ Uniforms

Videos by OutKick

West Virginia will rock some incredible “Country Roads” uniforms this season.

The Mountaineers wore white “Country Roads” uniforms last season, and the program will now wear slick home versions in 2023.

The uniforms feature WVU’s traditional colors with a map of roads in the states on the numbers and “CUE COUNTRY ROADS” on the collar.

It’s believed the uniforms will likely be worn for the September 16 home game against Pittsburgh, according to WVsportsnow.com.

You can check out the awesome uniforms below.

𝓖𝓸𝓵𝓭 & Blue pic.twitter.com/rqGJOERTYK — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) August 23, 2023

One of the best parts about college football is all the different uniforms fans get to see throughout the season across college football.

Some programs like Alabama never switch anything up. Traditional is unbreakable for some programs. Others seemingly change it every single week.

A happy balance is what programs should shoot for, and these uniforms from West Virginia are absolutely awesome. The crowd is going to be rocking when the team takes the field wearing them.

West Virginia unveils look at 2023 “Country Roads” uniforms. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

When you think of West Virginia, you think of John Denver’s hit “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” It’s an all-time classic country song. It’s an anthem.

I’m pretty sure it’s legally required to sing at the top of your lungs whenever you’re in a bar and it comes on. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” sets the vibe, and the great people of West Virginia couldn’t be prouder of the song.

Now, the Mountaineers will wear uniforms honoring the John Denver classic.

John Denver’s classic song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” has withstood the test of time. It’s still a major hit song. West Virginia will wear uniforms honoring it this season. (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

Do yourself a favor and listen to the song again below. It’s the best decision you will make all day!