West Virginia Basketball Player Stable And Alert After Collapsing During Game

A West Virginia Mountaineers basketball player is reportedly on the mend after a scary moment,

The Mountaineers hosted George Mason University for a charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum on Friday night.

WVU came out on top, but the outcome of the game was secondary to a scary moment on the court with about 16 minutes left in the second half.

Just after a personal foul call against George Mason’s Malik Henry. According to Yahoo Sports, during the ensuing stoppage, Mountaineers forward Akok Akok collapsed on the court.

Medical personnel attended to the fifth-year senior. After about 15 minutes of medical attention, he was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The school’s associate athletics director Bryan Messerly put out a statement during the game.

“WVU forward Akok Akok suffered a medical emergency during the second half of the West Virginia-George Mason charity exhibition game,” the statement read. “He was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for further evaluation. More information will be provided when available.”

Heda coach Josh Eilert had an update on Akok’s condition after the game

Update on Akok Akok by coach Josh Eilert. pic.twitter.com/a1c37ziTIl — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) October 28, 2023

“First of all I just want to give you an update on Akok,” Eilert said. I found out good news, he’s stable, he’s responsive, he wanted to make sure he congratulated his teammates and he’s in a good place right now.”

Eilert said that the plan was to hold Akok — who is in his first season at WVU after previously playing at Georgetown and UConn — overnight for tests.

Never thought I’d have to deal with a situation like that and it’s heart-breaking, but I’m glad he’s still here with us,” Eilert said.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Akok Akok after a scary moment that sounds to have turned out alright.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle