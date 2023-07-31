West Virginia Defensive Back Unleashes Hilariously Wimpy Scream While Filming Preseason Hype Video

Videos by OutKick

College football is back and West Virginia is among the teams who need to get things figured out in 2023. It’s now or never.

Although Week 0 is still about a month away, players all across the country are returning to campus and reporting to fall camp — some of them heavier than others.

Among those who are ready to go ahead of the 2023 season is West Virginia defensive back Hershey McLaurin. The three-star JUCO recruit from the Class of 2022 is ready to make an impact on the FBS level for a Mountaineers team that hopes to turn a corner.

McLaurin plays the SPEAR position, which is a cross between a slot cornerback and an in-the-box safety. He stands 6-foot-1, 212 pounds of pure muscle. Not a small guy!

However, for his size, his scream is rather feeble.

As is standard for this time of year, the media teams are trying to get their assets together for the fall sports season. That requires days-long shoots with each different program to film all of the footage they need for things like in-game promotions on the big screen and funny videos to pass the time during timeouts.

Penn State held their internal “media day” last month and redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula brought all of the vibes. He got up for the shoot.

McLaurin did the same in Morgantown over the weekend.

Fortunately, the audio from McLaurin’s shoot will not be featured in the video itself. It couldn’t be funnier.

He was asked to unleash his most intimidating scream to get the crowd pumped. The result was…

… not that. McLaurin’s scream would not have scared off a squirrel and a fit of laughter ensued.

There are a lot of psychopaths in college football. McLaurin might be one of them, but you cannot tell from his scream. Perhaps he should take a different approach to trying to frighten his opponents.