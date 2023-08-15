‘Yellowstone’ Star Shares Ominous Prediction For The Show’s Ending: ‘Crazy Bloodbath’

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” star Wes Bentley thinks there’s a good chance the show ends with absolute carnage.

The show has been on a mid-season break since the start of 2023, and it was announced a couple months back season five would serve as the series’ ending.

It was supposed to return in the summer, was then pushed to November and it now looks like there’s no shot in hell the show returns in 2023. Issues with Kevin Costner and actors and writers striking have put the show on an indefinite pause. The situation is less than ideal.

All fans know for sure is that whenever it does return, there’s a high chance of explosions. Bentley, who is famous for playing Jamie, seems to agree things will get wild.

When will “Yellowstone” return? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Wes Bentley discusses “Yellowstone” ending.

“The potential is there. We’ve seen what this show can be and how violent this world can be. I thought it was really amazing to see the restraint [in the first half of] this season from the violence. It was a different kind of intensity than we’ve had in previous seasons. Maybe that’s a build-up for some crazy bloodbath at the end, or maybe that tension continues until it explodes in some more compact way,” Bentley told TVLine when talking about the potential for a brutally violent ending.

It’s worth noting the season five mid-season break left viewers watching Jamie and Beth both scheming plans to take the other side out.

After four and a half seasons of tensions building between the two sides, it appears a breaking point has been reached.

“Yellowstone” star Wes Bentley predicts grim ending. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Prepare for the blood to flow.

This is “Yellowstone” we’re talking about. There won’t be a happy ending. It’s not possible. Taylor Sheridan doesn’t really do happy endings.

A super happy ending would also undercut everything “Yellowstone” is about. The neo-Western is about pain and suffering. I previously predicted how I thought it would play out, and I also expect a complete and total bloodbath.

It’s the only way. The only characters I’m confident survive are Tate, Monica and Kayce. I think Rip surviving without Beth would also be a fate worse than death.

Of course, nobody can find anything out until the show actually returns. The November return date won’t happen unless a miracle does. The cast has been open about not having scripts and no filming can be done until the strike ends. Start mentally preparing for a long wait because there’s little to no chance “Yellowstone” returns this year. It’s unfortunate, but true. Let’s hope that it meets expectations whenever it does.