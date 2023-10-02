Packed English Stadium Sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ With Gusto During Jaguars/Falcons Game

Videos by OutKick

Wembley Stadium was on fire singing “Sweet Caroline” Sunday during the Jaguars/Falcons game.

Jacksonville and Atlanta hopped the pond to do battle in London, and Trevor Lawrence and company ran Desmond Ridder right off the field.

While the action on the field was fun, one of the best moments came from the more than 85,000 fans in attendance in England.

Fans broke out singing Neil Diamond’s legendary song “Sweet Caroline” with gusto, and it was a chilling scene.

Check out the awesome moment below.

Sweet Caroline doesn't stop for anything, just fyi! 🇬🇧😅 pic.twitter.com/DUtyXFOLbJ — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 1, 2023

Fans sing “Sweet Caroline” during Jaguars/Falcons game.

Moments like this are a fun reminder that sports can be about a lot more than just the score. More than 85,000 fans packed Wembley Stadium Sunday to watch the Jaguars and Falcons battle it out on the field.

London has a significant NFL audience, and the league is intent on growing its base around the world. England plays a huge role in that.

Fans sing “Sweet Caroline” during Falcons/Jaguars game in London. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

People in England have routinely shown up for NFL games at Wembley Stadium, and fans in America make a trip out of it as well.

Playing games across the pond has been a smashing success for the NFL. Throw in the fact the fans are passionate and sing “Sweet Caroline,” and it’s an awesome scene.

The Neil Diamond song is one of the best ever released, and has found its way into stadiums around the country – and now the globe.

Props to all the fans who put on a show Sunday belting out “Sweet Caroline” as the Jaguars crushed the Falcons. You simply love to see it.