Uplifting ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ S.2 Trailer Released

Videos by OutKick

A new preview is out for season two of “Welcome to Wrexham.”

The hit FX soccer show follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ownership of the Welsh pro soccer team Wrexham A.F.C., and the first season was a massive success in 2022.

Now, it’s time for fans and viewers to chronicle Wrexham’s rise out of the National League to the second level of the Football League.

New “Welcome to Wrexham” season two trailer released. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Wrexham is now in the fourth best league in English soccer, and it looks like watching the rise will be an emotional rollercoaster.

Check out the latest preview below.

“Welcome to Wrexham” is a must-watch show for sports fans.

I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t know much about soccer. I probably can’t even name more than 10 pro teams in the world.

It’s not a sport I follow, and there are plenty of Americans who feel the exact same way. This country just isn’t a soccer-focused nation.

“Welcome to Wrexham” is an outstanding show. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

However, it’s impossible to start watching “Welcome to Wrexham” and not immediately become captivated. It’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows as McElhenney and Reynolds attempt to inject energy, hope and optimism into Wrexham.

It’s a blue-collar area of Wales that is pretty economically depressed. The one thing people have in Wrexham is the town’s soccer team. It had once been a proud team, but had fallen on hard times for several decades.

Thanks to the money injected into the team by the two Hollywood stars, the turnaround has been very quick.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds quickly turned around Wrexham A.F.C. after buying the team. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans can catch “Welcome to Wrexham” season two starting September 12. Even as someone who isn’t a soccer fan, I can’t wait. Season one was awesome. I have no doubt season two will be too.