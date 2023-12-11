Nightmare Bar Scenario, Medieval Weapons And Did Hookstead Meet Joe Biden? | WEEKEND RECAP

Videos by OutKick

Another solid weekend is in the books, but this one certainly had plenty of ups and downs.

The OutKick family continues to crush these weekend recaps week after week. We’re doing it at a level that would make Nick Saban blush.

We simply don’t know how to lose (send tips and stories to David.Hookstead@outkick.com). It’s not in our DNA. Unfortunately, even great winners suffer minor setbacks.

That’s more or less the situation I found myself in on Saturday. I had plans to meet with someone for the Army/Navy game and the Wisconsin/Arizona game (more on that later), but the situation quickly deteriorated.

The place we were linking up opened TWO HOURS (!!!!!) after it was supposed to. I walk up to the door like a man walking out of the wilderness in need of a shower. Door is dead bolted shut. I’m in complete shambles. It’s a disaster. I now have two hours on my hands to kill. Not ideal. Not ideal at all.

I eventually get inside. My reward? Watching Arizona smash the Badgers in downright humiliating fashion. That’s two massive losses in a row for lil ole David Hookstead. I was down bad. It’s been awhile since I took two consecutive kicks in the groin like that.

At least the beer was cold, Army won (always pull for them) and the bar hooked me up with a personal space heater. I do love this bar, even if there was a miscommunication on timing. It’s like Heaven on Earth for degenerates like myself who like fun and iced down beers.

The glorious space heater mentioned above. (Credit: David Hookstead)

I then treated myself to some tacos and Modelos as I watched an upcoming WWII series. I wish I could say more on that right now, but all in good time.

Also, I snuck into the White House (wink, wink) a few days ago prior to the weekend. Feel like we need to discuss it, despite chatter about my look. How much money would other dudes pay to look this good? My tie is a disaster, my shirt is coming untucked but the hair and beard make up for it with the flat in the background. That’s pure sex appeal, gentlemen.

And as for a face-to-face with Joe Biden, I can’t speak at this time. Stay tuned!

Now, that’s enough about me. Let’s get into what you all did this weekend.

OutKick readers have themselves a weekend.

To the surprise of nobody reading this, the Army/Navy game dominated the weekend for a lot of OutKick readers.

It’s a great reminder of what makes America great. Two teams full of young men who will serve our country after graduation.

The ending was also electric, which was an added bonus.

Dude, just chillin in the Man Cave…Got my new theater style reclining couch & recliner. Gonna relax Dude style…Im a Navy vet so GO NAVY! HOOYAH!! — The Dude (@DudeSouth4life) December 9, 2023

Army Navy game — Cindy Maddox (@cjbmaddox) December 10, 2023

Army-Navy game. Future American heroes in their second most important uniforms. — Ray Salomone (@RaySalomone) December 9, 2023

Seriously, how can anyone be against this vibe?

You aren’t an American unless your watching army beat the shit out of navy while drinking Busch light at your dads house. — Gamblin’ Dan (@aLonelyGreaser) December 9, 2023

We had a lot of dog action last week, and we also had some good pups this week.

Just chillin pic.twitter.com/6k9KchjdJG — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) December 10, 2023

Got my three goofballs together for a photo! Guess how? FOOOOD! (Cheese in particular ) 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VvWjI2jwmf — RoxReddd (@knc1466) December 10, 2023

This guy took his dog out for a winter hike before enjoying a nice stout. Seriously, don’t trust anyone who doesn’t like dogs. Dogs are God’s way of reminding us there are some truly perfect souls out there.

A little winter hike to catch the sunset with a criminally delicious stout for dessert. pic.twitter.com/SLyEhVznqJ — El Fiasco (@AgitHistronem) December 9, 2023

One OutKick reader enjoyed some Jim Beam. True story, the last time I had Jim Beam was at the RNC in Cleveland back in 2016. I was at the Daily Caller at the time, and as a man in my mid-20s was not at all ready for the chaos and carnage that came with a week long bender surrounded by other young people with too much time, alcohol and access on our hands. Also the location of the worst/funniest prank ever pulled on me. Someday I’ll tell the story, but seeing as how two of the other four people involved are *MAJOR* national figures, we’ll keep it classified for now.

Oh, my Jim Beam also got stolen. I hope this guy enjoyed his without it getting stolen.

Jim Beam l — Saint Van Halen 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🤘 (@SaintVanHalen) December 10, 2023

How great does this taco look? I fancy myself a solid cook when it comes to Mexican food, but I’m not sure I could have made that.

It's Taco Week in Nashville pic.twitter.com/mgTt2Puw9m — Rick Petri (@rpetri2010) December 9, 2023

By far and away the best response of the weekend. You drank beer and watched football? This woman helped her kid build a medieval weapons platform. Something tells me she’s raising her kids the right way.

Imagine going to school as a little kid and telling all your friends your mom build a siege weapon. I love it.

Helping my 15 y.o. build a trebuchet for history class. Should launch a golf ball 100 ft. We are at 60ft. — Salvadora Keith (@skeithup) December 9, 2023

B.J. is in law enforcement. We thank you for keeping our communities safe. The woke mob might not support the police, but I sure do!

Law enforcement, what is this weekend you speak of? — B.J. Simons (@stevesax0703) December 9, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, we have some churchgoing OutKick readers! Given the current state of America, we could probably all use a little more religion on our lives.

Celebrated the 2nd Sunday of Advent by going to church ⛪️ and worshiped Christ the newborn King! — Fiona Kitty Mom (@fionakittymom) December 10, 2023

Went to church to worship God during this season of Advent! Thank God for Christ the Messiah. Praying he comes back soon. — Thomas Anderson (@ChristianDadSW) December 10, 2023

I went to church. — War Blogle (@WarBlogle) December 10, 2023

Church!! Then family time for Christmas ! — Art Stricklin (@artstricklin) December 10, 2023

I don’t know who this man is, but I need him to start cooking for me ASAP. That meat looks incredible. Good for you sir!

Smoking two hunks of Chuck roast for an office chili cookoff later this week, and a boneless leg of lamb for this week's meals. pic.twitter.com/OkvAB8JBiD — SqueakyWeasel (@SqueakyWeasel2) December 10, 2023

I haven’t done this myself, but I proudly endorse.

Enjoying this combo, otherwise known as Liquid Crack: pic.twitter.com/XpDOIEBNfz — ScreenGrabSnafu (@ScreenGrabSnafu) December 10, 2023

Football on a Sunday? Sign us up!

What the hell is a Don Chelada? I don’t know, but it might be time to find out.

Don Chelada cup filled with Modelo watching Red Zone pic.twitter.com/bfv8ssXUH1 — MH29 (@M_D_H_29) December 10, 2023

Overall, a relatively low-key weekend. I guess that’s what happens after conference championship weekend. Everyone needs a bit of a breather. We’ll be back next week with another recap. Send all your fun stories and chaos to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.