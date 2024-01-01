Hookstead’s Bar Tab Disaster, 2023 Is Over And Lions Get Hosed | Weekend Recap

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to the start of 2024 and say goodbye to all the memories of 2023 we sent off in style this past weekend.

I’m sure many of you reading this crushed last year. After all, you’re part of OutKick. Generally speaking, all our readers do is win, and I have no doubt that applies to probably all of you. If not, let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and we can discuss!

This past weekend was the final weekend of 2023, and I must admit that I’ve certainly had better. Oh, folks, I’ve had much better.

It all boils down to a bar tab bet I made one of my closest friends on the Florida State/Georgia game. As soon as the game was announced, I bet my buddy a bar tab on FSU at +14.5. Little did I know the Seminoles’ roster would quit and glorified backups would be led to the slaughter.

I had been mentally preparing myself for weeks as soon as the opt outs started that I was going to lose the bet. I knew I had no chance, and that meant I was going to be a little lighter on the wallet.

Sure enough, the blowout unfolds and my buddy is racking up drinks like they’re going out of style at Dirty Water (my usual spot in D.C.). In my mind, I’m quickly trying to figure out if I’ll be taking out a second mortgage. With every beer and shot, a voice pops into the back of my head and that voice is the demon of regret. I wish I could just walk away, but a bet is a bet. I lost and a Hookstead always covers his debts.

Fortunately, in a gracious act of mercy, my buddy decides he’s done proving his point and we cut the bill short. Just a brutal final number, but because the bartender was great to us I threw her a nice 37 percent tip. If I’m going to take it in the shorts, I might as well be charitable about it.

Things couldn’t possibly get worse, right? Wrong. My beloved Detroit Lions got hosed in what has to be the worst call in recent NFL memory.

First, I nearly have to declare bankruptcy for believing FSU had a competitive spirit and then I get rocked emotionally thanks to the idiotic refs. When it rains, it pours.

The only upside was I finally got to do my Christmas gift exchange with my girlfriend. She was off saving the world or something while I was busy blogging. I got her a Kindle, a bunch of chocolate and wine. Not all heroes wear capes.

Anyways, that’s enough about my sorrows from the weekend. Let’s get into what you all did!

OutKick readers celebrate the final weekend of 2023.

How did OutKick readers ride out the end of 2023? By welcoming in 2024 in style with plenty of football and other action.

This still hasn’t all been figured out just yet (pulling for my Badgers today against LSU), but he nailed part of it…..to the pain of my soul.

Aruba certainly appears to be nice, and much better than the bleak gray weather I’m currently experiencing.

Hell yeah, brother.

Aruba for the first time ever for the New Year with family and great friends! It’s pretty amazing. pic.twitter.com/52SXgYCBQ4 — Mad Max (@ActionMaxin) December 30, 2023

Whiskey and a pig on the smoker. Love it. As I’ve said before, I’m pretty convinced OutKick readers have the best taste in food on the internet.

Whiskey and Pig on the Smoker tonight. 🥃🐖

Nothing tomorrow, and, just like I replied to you on Thanksgiving and Christmas (and you posted in your column), I'm working on Jan.1. — Jeff Peterson (@Weatherhack) December 31, 2023

Pour one out for Rebecca. She had to watch Penn State lose the Peach Bowl. Seriously, why were the Nittany Lions favored? That seemed like free money for people riding with Ole Miss.

Either way, she was in the building, and I hope she had fun.

I legit lost it laughing at this response. If you don’t know, Cardale Jones made waves online after ripping the state of Miami football and players chasing NIL cash.

Waiting on life advice from Cardale Jones. — John Smith (@JohnSmi61320229) December 30, 2023

Nothing wrong with some ice cold beer. See above about my experiences with that this weekend. I hope his didn’t cost him what it cost me.

Enjoying nature while hoping to smoke a big buck is what OutKick and America are all about.

Well it’s deer season so…… pic.twitter.com/YhRbaHsVt3 — R G (@redneckscuba2) December 30, 2023

We had a couple people send in amazing photos of nature. Seriously, where is the top one located and how quickly can I get to that outdoor location?

Chillaxin with my man❤️ pic.twitter.com/qptDidkp30 — kitty kaun (@KittyKaun) December 31, 2023

There better have been a couple drinks this weekend at this fire.

Who would voluntarily subject themselves to such bad football on the weekend?

Jags/Panthers — M Walsh (@michael22w) December 31, 2023

A+ tweet here about needing the right pair of sweatpants on NYE.

Working today and relaxing tonight pic.twitter.com/TquEMZIuCU — James Russell (@JamesRu33) December 31, 2023

Does anyone know where I can get some of these gold bullets? If so, sign me up ASAP.

Buying gold and bullets. And some gold bullets. — joe (@joe36455069) December 31, 2023

This tweet right here is why we couldn’t let the communists win. They hate everything about this.

As someone who loves dogs and loves pheasant, I will give this weekend activity my stamp of approval.

More football on the weekend!

While I have no children, I do have many nephews and I respect this. Kids can be a lot of fun (right up until they’re exhausted and screaming).

Hanging with my 5-month-old little girl. — Holtzy (@RealHoltzy) December 31, 2023

See that part up there about OutKick readers having the best taste in food? Well, here’s more proof.

Meat Raffle to start off festivities at Pine cove on Castle Rock Lake in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/h6F03hQs4W — Shane (@smf1851) December 31, 2023

That’s a wrap on the latest weekend recap as we say goodbye to an awesome year. I hope your families are all well and let’s have ourselves an awesome time in 2024!