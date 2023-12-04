Great Beautiful Dogs, I’m Embarrassed And Beer Flows For College Footbal | Weekend Recap

Videos by OutKick

Another great weekend is in the books, and OutKick readers didn’t disappoint.

First off, I’d like to thank everyone who reads the OutKick Weekend Recap, participates, sends in photos and reactions and enjoys what we’re building here.

This started off as a very random idea that popped into my head. I figured we have a massive audience. We might as well shine a light on all the great readers as they also live interesting lives.

You all have come through in awesome fashion, and we seem to be getting bigger and bigger with every passing weekend. I truly can’t thank you all enough. Every one of you is just as much a piece of this as I am (send stuff to my email at David.Hookstead@outkick.com).

Having said that, let’s dive in. I had a pretty relaxed weekend. One of the more relaxed in recent memory, which was a positive. We can all use a break after Thanksgiving weekend.

Some of you might not realize it, but college basketball season is underway. I had to slide right into my regular spot at Dirty Water in D.C. (best bar in the city) to watch the Badgers battle number three Marquette.

We got a nice little win in early December.

Wisconsin beat Marquette in basketball Saturday. (Credit: David Hookstead)

However, what I wasn’t impressed to see was fans storming the court. I ranted and vented about it Sunday. If you haven’t already read it, you can do so here.

I am not going to apologize for holding the Badgers to higher standards. Storming the court against Marquette is a joke.

The FCS playoffs are also happening (more on that soon), and I was a bit crushed to watch Montana State fall to North Dakota State. I actually had the chance to go to the game, but it was just on too short notice. I’ll be back in Bozeman eventually. I hope the city is ready because I sure am.

Finally, I spent some time this weekend cutting a very special episode of American Joyride with former SEAL Team 6 operator Chris Fettes. I can’t wait for you all to see it. I’m beyond excited.

Real quick, pour one out for Florida State being robbed of a playoff spot. My feelings are summed up below.

Osama bin Laden was treated more fairly than how the committee treated Florida State, and he got shot in the face. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 3, 2023

OutKick readers have a great weekend.

Now, let’s see what the OutKick family was up to. To the surprise of nobody, you all, once again, crushed it.

These guys watched SDSU beat the brakes off of Mercer in the FCS playoffs. I said we’d get to it soon!

I need to know what those beers are, and I need to know ASAP.

Brookings, SD for SDSU-Mercer. FCS Playoffs. Good friends and Busch Latte's! pic.twitter.com/YNALuYKJAm — David Westfall (@Dave_Westfall) December 2, 2023

This OutKick reader soaked up *checks notes quickly* some DIII college football playoff action in Lacrosse, WI.

A quick Google search tells me North Central beat Lacrosse. Good for them! Also, Lacrosse is low-key an awesome place in southern WI. Last time I was there was probably close to a decade ago when I made a quick trip back to the state and swung through to see an old friend. Very fun small college town with beautiful scenery.

As noted earlier, started at a bar in WI watching PAC-12 Championship, then today at UW-La Crosse to watch my North Central College Cardinals win their D3 Quarterfinal game. Now home to watch games I’ve recorded- and surprisingly, I have no idea who won today’s games yet. pic.twitter.com/M6XDOc0y8G — David Soliday (@NCCClassof88) December 3, 2023

What’s more Wisconsin than a bunch of cheese, including cheese not even pictured? The answer is nothing.

Celebrating Christmas with good Wisconsin products like cranberries, La Croix, cheese and — of course — even more Wisconsin cheese not pictured!!! 🍾🥂🧀 🎄 #ProudlyWisconsin pic.twitter.com/WK5f6g2aTK — Melanie Meyers (@presmelb) December 2, 2023

Sean did a little Christmas shopping before the SEC title game. For his sake, I hope he’s not a Georgia fan. If so, he had a VERY rough night.

Also, there’s nothing I hate more than Christmas shopping. I despite it with the fire of a million suns.

Pregame shopping before settling in to watch @SEC Championship pic.twitter.com/1kmkkecBQK — Sean Carpenter (@seancarp) December 2, 2023

See my post above about Wisconsin and Marquette to know what I think about this one. Happy to get the win. Not happy about how it was handled by fans with low expectations.

I will be drinking Marquette basketball tears when the Badgers smoke the Warriors today. — Honest Wagner (@honest_wagner) December 2, 2023

This man spent time crushing some cold ones at Spurrier’s bar in Gainesville, Florida surrounded by Georgia fans. I hoped they wept by the end of the night. Cry for me, Georgia. Cry for me.

Spurrier's bar in Gainesville Florida. I'm a Buckeye, my wife, a Gator amongst many Dawgs friends. pic.twitter.com/5i6uCvIx9Y — Market Farmer (@KevinDoll11) December 2, 2023

No alcohol for this guy, but plenty of football. Thumbs up on being sober.

No alcohol for me but gonnavwatch some games — Soberpete4ever (@PertTraver8571) December 2, 2023

This man got his wish of watching FSU finish the season 13-0.

ACC championship!!!

Go Noles against the sports media world — Just One More Thing (@GaryHalpin23) December 2, 2023

Pretty sure this is every guy’s dream situation.

Why leave bed? pic.twitter.com/V48XkjZpzg — Mister Brian Michael Dunn (@indybdunn) December 2, 2023

We have OutKick readers in Malaysia? This is like when I found out we had people deep inside Russia. We’re a global powerhouse!

There is nothing better than a great dog and some football coming together. Also, because many of you asked over the past couple weeks about the state of my girlfriend’s dog, I’m happy to report he’s doing much better. No nuclear disasters in at least a week.

Watching football with this goofball pic.twitter.com/7K99QieA4y — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) December 3, 2023

Another dog! This is a pro-dog publication and we will never apologize for it!

Give me a couple of hours and then we shall have ourselves a Sunday Funday! pic.twitter.com/kykZvgpT84 — Scott Rogers (@ScottRog80) December 3, 2023

I’m very envious of this setup. That’s a hell of a place to watch sports.

Beers at the golf course! All in!

Drinking beers at the golf course. 🏌‍♂️🍺 — Jeff Peterson (@Weatherhack) December 3, 2023

Several OutKick readers went to Church. Love to see it!

Uh, going to church. — Monroe Roark (@monroeroark) December 3, 2023

It’s the first week of Advent. I want to church today to celebrate the season of Jesus’ birth, and to pray for this crazy world we currently live in. Oh, and to thank God for the glorious Big Ten Champions…the Michigan Wolverines 〽️💙💛🎉🎉 Go Blue! — Fiona Kitty Mom (@fionakittymom) December 3, 2023

Church was great. Beautiful Christmas singing, excellent message on the prophet Zachariah pointing to Christ. Sunday School hour teaching about 60 Jr and sr high students. They led their own songs and prayer time. What a blessing. Will watch the Pack tonight. Pigs in blanket. — Jeff VanGoethem (@jeff_vangoethem) December 3, 2023

This OutKick reader spent the weekend building a snowman with their kid. Love it!

Can we believe Neal went to Cancun and didn’t invite me? What the hell, Neal? Did you think I didn’t want to hang out in Mexico? All kidding aside, certainly a good time.

We have some Disney action!

We have some baking!

That’s it for this weekend! Props to all the goons who got after it! Make sure to send all your stuff to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.