Great Beautiful Dogs, I'm Embarrassed And Beer Flows For College Footbal | Weekend Recap

Another great weekend is in the books, and OutKick readers didn’t disappoint.

First off, I’d like to thank everyone who reads the OutKick Weekend Recap, participates, sends in photos and reactions and enjoys what we’re building here.

This started off as a very random idea that popped into my head. I figured we have a massive audience. We might as well shine a light on all the great readers as they also live interesting lives.

You all have come through in awesome fashion, and we seem to be getting bigger and bigger with every passing weekend. I truly can’t thank you all enough. Every one of you is just as much a piece of this as I am (send stuff to my email at David.Hookstead@outkick.com).

Having said that, let’s dive in. I had a pretty relaxed weekend. One of the more relaxed in recent memory, which was a positive. We can all use a break after Thanksgiving weekend.

Some of you might not realize it, but college basketball season is underway. I had to slide right into my regular spot at Dirty Water in D.C. (best bar in the city) to watch the Badgers battle number three Marquette.

We got a nice little win in early December.

Wisconsin beat Marquette in basketball Saturday. (Credit: David Hookstead)

However, what I wasn’t impressed to see was fans storming the court. I ranted and vented about it Sunday. If you haven’t already read it, you can do so here.

I am not going to apologize for holding the Badgers to higher standards. Storming the court against Marquette is a joke.

Wisconsin Storms The Court After Beating #3 Marquette, Fans Should Be Embarrassed

The FCS playoffs are also happening (more on that soon), and I was a bit crushed to watch Montana State fall to North Dakota State. I actually had the chance to go to the game, but it was just on too short notice. I’ll be back in Bozeman eventually. I hope the city is ready because I sure am.

Finally, I spent some time this weekend cutting a very special episode of American Joyride with former SEAL Team 6 operator Chris Fettes. I can’t wait for you all to see it. I’m beyond excited.

Real quick, pour one out for Florida State being robbed of a playoff spot. My feelings are summed up below.

OutKick readers have a great weekend.

Now, let’s see what the OutKick family was up to. To the surprise of nobody, you all, once again, crushed it.

These guys watched SDSU beat the brakes off of Mercer in the FCS playoffs. I said we’d get to it soon!

I need to know what those beers are, and I need to know ASAP.

This OutKick reader soaked up *checks notes quickly* some DIII college football playoff action in Lacrosse, WI.

A quick Google search tells me North Central beat Lacrosse. Good for them! Also, Lacrosse is low-key an awesome place in southern WI. Last time I was there was probably close to a decade ago when I made a quick trip back to the state and swung through to see an old friend. Very fun small college town with beautiful scenery.

What’s more Wisconsin than a bunch of cheese, including cheese not even pictured? The answer is nothing.

Sean did a little Christmas shopping before the SEC title game. For his sake, I hope he’s not a Georgia fan. If so, he had a VERY rough night.

Also, there’s nothing I hate more than Christmas shopping. I despite it with the fire of a million suns.

See my post above about Wisconsin and Marquette to know what I think about this one. Happy to get the win. Not happy about how it was handled by fans with low expectations.

This man spent time crushing some cold ones at Spurrier’s bar in Gainesville, Florida surrounded by Georgia fans. I hoped they wept by the end of the night. Cry for me, Georgia. Cry for me.

No alcohol for this guy, but plenty of football. Thumbs up on being sober.

This man got his wish of watching FSU finish the season 13-0.

Pretty sure this is every guy’s dream situation.

We have OutKick readers in Malaysia? This is like when I found out we had people deep inside Russia. We’re a global powerhouse!

There is nothing better than a great dog and some football coming together. Also, because many of you asked over the past couple weeks about the state of my girlfriend’s dog, I’m happy to report he’s doing much better. No nuclear disasters in at least a week.

Another dog! This is a pro-dog publication and we will never apologize for it!

I’m very envious of this setup. That’s a hell of a place to watch sports.

Beers at the golf course! All in!

Several OutKick readers went to Church. Love to see it!

This OutKick reader spent the weekend building a snowman with their kid. Love it!

Can we believe Neal went to Cancun and didn’t invite me? What the hell, Neal? Did you think I didn’t want to hang out in Mexico? All kidding aside, certainly a good time.

We have some Disney action!

We have some baking!

That’s it for this weekend! Props to all the goons who got after it! Make sure to send all your stuff to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

