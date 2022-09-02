The Best Week One Hype Videos Will Have Fans Ready For Battle

Week one of the college football season is officially underway, and that means it’s time to take a look at the best hype videos of the week.

Everyone knows you can’t have a great week of college football without some awesome hype videos to juice you all up.

With the action from Thursday night in the books, it's time to get juiced on some videos to amp up fans as we head into Friday night and an entire weekend of packed action.

Let’s dive right in!

Ohio State:

𝐜𝐡.𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/TWOkhnfby7 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 1, 2022

Alabama:

LSU:

The Path Is Not For Everyone



It is for the few and the worthy. It is for those who are destined for glory.



🎙 @AndrewWhitworth pic.twitter.com/MuKAhpvSaQ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 1, 2022

Wisconsin:

Auburn:

It all starts at The Loveliest Village on The Plains.#WDE24🦅 pic.twitter.com/7qBggN1NoZ — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 1, 2022

Notre Dame:

