The Best Week One Hype Videos Will Have Fans Ready For Battle

Week one of the college football season is officially underway, and that means it’s time to take a look at the best hype videos of the week.
Everyone knows you can’t have a great week of college football without some awesome hype videos to juice you all up.
With the action from Thursday night in the books, it’s time to get juiced on some videos to amp up fans as we head into Friday night and an entire weekend of packed action.
Let’s dive right in!
Ohio State:
Alabama:
LSU:
Wisconsin:
Auburn:
Notre Dame:
Make sure to check back for the latest week one hype videos as we have them. We’ll be updating the piece throughout the day with the most fire ones you don’t want to miss.
Otherwise, grab a beer and buckle up for a great couple days of college football.