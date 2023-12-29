Wedding Singer Catches Heat For Supposed ‘Stripper’ Outfit

Videos by OutKick

A wedding singer is catching heat in the comment section of one of her videos for the outfit she chose to wear as she performed an entrance song at a wedding.

Ortal Edri decided to play along with a social media recommendation for her to share her favorite video from 2023. It was a video of her singing Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On as the bride and groom entered their reception.

“Tik Tok asked me to choose my favorite video from 2023 so I chose this one and within a few hours it reached a million views,” the wedding singer posted on Instagram.

“Merry Xmas everyone. I wish you all a happy new year. A year full of joy, peace and music.”

It seems like an innocent enough clip and on Instagram most didn’t even think twice about it. The singer nailed the song, and a majority of those who weighed in, did so to compliment her performance.

Over on TikTok, where Ortal also shared the video, it was a different story. Her outfit choice ended up front and center, with at least one person trying to tie it to a stripper look.

Haters Are Gonna Hate, Even On The Wedding Singer

“Great singing but the dress is inappropriate and I would be mad as hell if I were the bride,” one commenter responded to the video, which now has more than 6 million views.

Another said, “You the wedding singer, not the stripper.”

A third took up issue with how high the slit in the wedding singer’s dress was. They said of the look, “I would need the kitty covered at my wedding…please & thank you.”

I’ve have to be honest here. If this is what is passing as stripper attire these days then the strip clubs are in big trouble.

So the dress is tight and has a slit that goes all the way up to the singer’s hip. Unless it’s a strip club for legs, those blowing their paychecks will probably be very disappointed.

Maybe I’m missing something. Are strippers wearing formal wear these days?