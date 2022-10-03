Wedding Reception Ends When Groom Dislocates Elbow Via Horrific Dance Floor Fall

Talk about killin’ it on the dance floor.

It’s been six months since that fateful night in Australia when Adam Quinn married his bride, Helen, and then ended up in the back of an ambulance — with his bride — for a trip to the emergency room to have his elbow repaired.

The way Helen tells it, Adam wanted to do something special for his wife on their big night, so he planned out a bit where he had Helen sit in a chair in the middle of the reception so he could sing a song by Australian metalcore band Parkway Drive where Adam and his groomsmen would dance around to an absolutely absurd wedding reception song.

It was a goof. A bit.

Helen even knew Adam had been preparing to do a bit, but what came next wasn’t part of the masterplan.

Adam and the boys started thrashing around and that’s when the beer-soaked floor got the better of the groom. His feet slipped out, his arm went down and CRACK.

Helen says she was hiding in a back room because she didn’t want to be part of his bit. Adam eventually showed up in the room with an even bigger surprise — his arm was shattered.

Adam Quinn was having a great wedding night and then he slipped on the dance floor. via Instagram Story / helzyfc

Nurses at the wedding — nobody parties harder at a wedding reception than the nurses…shout out, ladies — suggested paramedics be called in and soon Adam was being stretchered out of the reception hall while the wedding guests partied on.

“It turned out he had dislocated his elbow,” Helen told 7News Australia. “We basically just snuck out the back door of the reception.”

Instead of spending their wedding night in a romantic suite celebrating marriage, Helen went to the hospital in her wedding gown, stood there as doctors fixed Adam’s elbow and then went home to spend the night in the marital bed by herself.

“It’s pretty embarrassing and I get a little triggered looking at the photos and watching the video,” Helen added.

But it all worked out in the end. The elbow healed and they’re still married.

Helen will forever be able to hold this over Adam’s head and Adam will forever be able to tell Helen he nearly died trying to show his level of love for her.

“In sickness and in health,” Helen wrote on Instagram on her wedding night.

Never forget, fellas, they think we’re morons, but they married us and you’re forever their morons.

