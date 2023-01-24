Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Returns To TV, NHL Guy Yanks Out His Tooth & College Basketball Guy Gets Kicked In The Nuts

A quick analysis of NFL snack stadiums shows that they seem to be popular in Germany…and this cannot stand!

Someone in Germany needs to let me know what is going on with the country’s fascination with NFL-inspired snack stadiums. Monday, I mentioned how I bought an Infladium, which is a $20 snack stadium I bought at Party City.

Then, Adam W. in Nebraska sent me a photo of his snack stadium from Super Bowl 50 and it got me thinking about other snack stadiums out there that might inspire the Screencaps community to DIY a stadium for the AFC/NFC title games.

One thing led to another and I’m over on Instagram learning that DIY stadiums are all the rage in Germany.

Seriously.

From what I can tell, a digital creator named Stephan Stein is the brains behind what appears to either be a fantasy snack stadium league like the Thursday Night Mowing League or he’s running some sort of snack stadium challenge for brands.

Needless to say, my brain is churning here and the country that actually founded football should have one of these challenges. Guys, I just might’ve discovered my next league to go along with the TNML.

We can’t let German snack stadium engineers win the hearts and minds of the NFL world.

We have to step up here. I just might’ve found my newest calling.

It’s time to body bag Stein’s snack stadiums! (PS…This could break me financially.)

Who wants in?

A question about surprise parties

• Adam D. writes:

Recently went to a surprise party for a 75 year old. Wanted to ask Screencaps what are good ages to have surprise parties for someone? Love all the great content!

Kinsey:

Interesting question.

Without really thinking too much about this one, I’d say 30, 40 and 50 are the logical answers here with 50 being the prime, but predictable age to pull off such a stunt. 75 seems like the age where you could give an old-timer a heart attack.

As you guys know, I’m a big zig when people zag guy, so why not have a surprise party for someone celebrating their 46th birthday. Or their 52nd birthday.

They’re not suspecting it at all. The 50th is just too damn predictable.

I want someone to throw a surprise 38th birthday.

One other thing on my mind, how many surprise parties are too many for one person? Is the fun over after one surprise party for say their 30th birthday? Can you really come back down the road and throw a surprise for their 50th?

The Ts take on Monte Carlo…the real Monte Carlo

• I’m catching up on the T reports and this one from Monte Carlo is a must-post because Mike T. went car shopping for the Screencaps gear heads. These two were spotted parked out front of the real Monte Carlo casino in Monaco.

SUV Lambo. / via Mike T. in Idaho

A nice Mercedes in front of the Monte Carlo. “I’ve never seen this model before,” Mike T. reports / via Mike T. in Idaho

A report from the Falkland Islands and Antarctica

• Recently Retired Rob from Cincinnati writes:

WhoDey from the Falkland Islands! After 30 years of futility, it’s surreal to have the Bengals in the AFC championship two consecutive years. IMO, two difference-makers have made this possible. Joe Burrow by coming and Mike Brown by leaving.

This current team has a resilience and self-belief not seen since the Boomer Esiason era. On top of that, they’re a really likable group of kids. The future is bright for Bengal fans.

Speaking of bright, there wasn’t much of that in Antarctica. Clouds and fog dominated the day of our visit, and I’m told that is typical. Antarctica is a land of contrasts. Its scenery is majestic and spectacular, but at the same time it’s also the most desolate area I have ever seen. Icebergs as big as the ship. Not a tree or plant anywhere in sight. Snow, ice, wind and cold, even in the middle of summer (the 20+ hours of daylight are a bonus though). The experience has left me in awe of resilience and courage of the early explorers: Amundsen, Shackleton and Scott and their parties. Some of them spent more than a year on the continent. Now, any OG like me can cruise here in comfort spend an hour or three outdoors and claim the same Antarctic heritage.

The Falkland Islands, home to about 3000 permanent residents, are pretty unremarkable. Other than sheep, cows and penguins, their main claim to fame is that Argentina and Britain fought a war over them in the 1980’s. Both sides are still pretty pissed at each other, but no one I spoke to could really explain what the war was all about to begin with.

I’ll close with a picture for the TNML crew. Today is Monday, so either the grass grows really fast down here, or the mower is just a lawn ornament.

Next stop, muzzle that Jackson Mahomes twerp and on to the Super Bowl.

The mowing scene on the Falkland Islands. / via Recently Retired Rob in Cincinnati

That’s Antarctica! via Recently Retired Rob in Cincinnati

Speaking of the Bengals

• Mark W. in Tennessee writes:

Congrats to your Bengals. That was an impressive win. Let’s get the next one.

You were handing out kudos this morning to some of the unheralded Bengals players, but how about some love for my fellow Gamecock alum Hayden Hurst. He is going to evolve into a really good player (IMHO) for the Bengals.

Kinsey:

Mark’s right, I should’ve mentioned wild man Hayden Hurst catching passes, hurdling guys and being a maniac. Let’s face it, Hurst could end up pulling off something very few athletes have ever accomplished — playing professional baseball, winning a Super Bowl and ending up in the WWE.

The guy has the intangibles. Just needs that Super Bowl ring.

BTW, Hurst appears to be Team TNML.

It’s 2023, this is perfectly fine

• Rann writes:

Seen today in Jeffersonville, IN. Definitely not a lib lib.

Shipping costs have tanked

This is great news because I’m going to need all sorts of Chinese-made items (LEDs!) shipped in to compete with that German snack stadium engineer.

BTW, I’m thinking we call the OutKick version the Snadium League.

That’s it, I have to run. We’re officially in the middle of a huge three-week sprint to the NFL finish line and I have to get dialed in. I have to see what Jackson Mahomes and the opponent in KC is up to as we prepare for war.

Plus, I need to make sure I have enough salt and shovels for the snow pounding we’re about to endure.

The sun is out (for now) and it’s time to get Tuesday rolling. Have an incredible day.

fun fact on this grey day: Grand Rapids is the fourth-cloudiest city in the United States. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/x5F2bb9eg3 — Blake Harms (@wxblakeharms) January 23, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Life in Ohio right now pic.twitter.com/6QiRz1lzbz — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 24, 2023

Bengals can again play the disrespect card after the @PFWAwriters all AFC and NFL teams announced Monday. Not a single representative from the defending AFC champions. pic.twitter.com/EZygSt95tS — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 24, 2023

Wow… In 2023 pic.twitter.com/SXTAvTndDx — WHO DEY est. 2000 (@dpainclain) January 23, 2023

Cowboys fans not done yet pic.twitter.com/nRhmZHRkLv — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 24, 2023

Who would do this? Cruel world. pic.twitter.com/WXSXeCO8A0 — Will Cain (@willcain) January 24, 2023

That probably hurt 👀 pic.twitter.com/gLICZ7AyKh — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 24, 2023

Dentist or hockey player? OUCH!



Islanders forward Brock Nelson yanked out his tooth on the bench. 😖 pic.twitter.com/RQkpzqWwIf — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 24, 2023

Edgewood Tahoe Multi-Signed Golf Flag (40 Signatures) – Featuring Michael Jordan, Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley – 20.5 x 14 – PSA/DNA ⛳



Bid now in our Weekly Auction: https://t.co/WOOMjOy1oS pic.twitter.com/5qotBzh0lP — Goldin (@GoldinCo) January 23, 2023

Nothing like heading down to Kmart for four subs for a buck oh nine, baby … maybe take advantage of a blue light special. It was called America. pic.twitter.com/dWQBgErJwL — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 24, 2023

'People call me a piano ever since I got Turkey teeth' https://t.co/BXyO2SmXu3 pic.twitter.com/uNCmgUV64j — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 24, 2023

A white bison is relatively rare and it may be an albino or a leucistic specimen. This one was spotted in Wyoming



[read more: https://t.co/znM985Ryzh]

[📹 Jesus_86: https://t.co/gepQw5IyIj]pic.twitter.com/DlIeXOkYde — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 23, 2023

Took advantage of some spring like temps earlier this week here in Tennessee! Cold water fishing can be very productive! What lure are you throwing this time of year??? 🎣🤷🏼‍♂️#billdance #fishing #bassfishing pic.twitter.com/RaQvNk9JSM — Bill Dance (@Bill_Dance1) January 23, 2023

20 years ago today a 35-year-old version of myself debuted on a @discovery TV series, fundamentally changing my life from the roots up in the best way. Happy anniversary to everyone involved with @mythbusters and its premiere! We made something to be proud of! #MythBusters pic.twitter.com/mnLoaK0X0l — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) January 23, 2023

This Encinitas, CA home is called “Crescent House” and was recently featured in season 3 of Westworld



Currently listed for $19,995,000 pic.twitter.com/rN4pSRGp3d — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) January 24, 2023

I’m just in awe of Singapore’s airport. pic.twitter.com/T3FCC5v56B — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) January 21, 2023

Joe Biden has some serious problems… pic.twitter.com/WhbN7SY1fh — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 23, 2023

Border officials are warning Texas/Mexico travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts, CBP says egg seizures are up 108% in the last three months pic.twitter.com/MDOduBtMI5 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 23, 2023

@CBPAMO agents intercepted a vessel transporting 2262 pounds of cocaine near Humacao #PuertoRico. Read more here https://t.co/WYgjgkUqIf pic.twitter.com/zZ07tLSEKG — CBP Caribbean (@CBPCaribbean) January 23, 2023